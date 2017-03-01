Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

-.

The 2017 Premier League table is seriously depressing for Liverpool

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It's no secret that 2017 hasn't exactly been Liverpool's year.

After beating Manchester City 1-0 on New Year's Eve, all the indications were that the Reds would continue to mount a title challenge going into the second half of the season.

However, defeats to Swansea, Hull, and Leicester have severely dampened those hopes.

Article continues below

To make matters worse, Jurgen Klopp's men have also been knocked out of both domestic cups in recent weeks.

Liverpool fans must be wishing they could turn the clocks back to a time before Lucas Leiva was a centre-back.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

Randy Orton throws WrestleMania main event into chaos on Smackdown

Randy Orton throws WrestleMania main event into chaos on Smackdown

Injured superstar cleared to return to Smackdown

Injured superstar cleared to return to Smackdown

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s FIFA cards from 2005-2017 show something incredible

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s FIFA cards from 2005-2017 show something incredible

Watch: John Terry gets trolled for wearing full kit in Munich - Lampard reacts

Watch: John Terry gets trolled for wearing full kit in Munich - Lampard reacts

It does beg the question of just how badly the club have done in 2017.

So, how would the table look if just the current calendar year counted?

Bad news for Liverpool 

Let's take a look and enjoy this parallel universe where West Brom are in the Champions League.

1. Everton - P7 - W5 - L0 - D2 - PTS 17

2. Tottenham - P8 - W5 - L1 - D2 - PTS 17

3. Chelsea - P7 - W4 - L1 - D2 - PTS 14

4. West Brom - P7 - W4 - L1 - D2 - PTS 14

5. Arsenal - P7 - W4 - L2 - D1 - PTS 13

6. Manchester City - P6 - W4 - L1 - D1 - PTS 13

7. Manchester United - P6 - W3 - L0 - D3 - PTS 12

8. Swansea - P7 - W4 - L3 - D0 - PTS 12

9. West Ham - P7 - W3 - L2 - D2 - PTS 11

10. Stoke - P7 - W3 - L2 - D2 - PTS 11

11. Burnley - P7 - W3- L2 - D2 - PTS 11

12. Watford - P8 - W2 - L3 - D3 - PTS 9

13. Hull - P7 - W2 - L3 - D2 - PTS 8

14. Southampton - P6 - W2 - L4 - D0 - PTS 6

15. Liverpool P7 - W1 - L3 - D3 - PTS 6

16. Crystal Palace - P8 - W2 - L6 - D0 - PTS 6

17. Sunderland - P7 - W1 - L4 - D2 - PTS 5

18. Middlesbrough - P7 - W0 - L3 - D4 - PTS 4

19. Leicester - P7 - W1 - L5 - D1 - PTS 4

20. Bournemouth - P7 - W0 - L5 - D2 - PTS 2

FBL-ENG-PR-LEICESTER-LIVERPOOL

Thankfully for the likes of Bournemouth, this is just a bit of harmless speculation. It does show a worrying slump for quite a few teams, though, and teams like Middlesbrough need to reverse this trend.

Interestingly, none of the real bottom three would be going down according to this table.

And it's a big positive for Everton, who are really starting to show some progress under Ronald Koeman. Remember how the second half of last season went under Roberto Martinez?

It's Liverpool who are in the most notable decline and unless Klopp can do something about their defence, it's going to be very difficult for them to get back in the Champions League places.

Will Liverpool finish in the top four? Have your say in the comments. 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Europa League
Chelsea
Philippe Coutinho
Football
Premier League
Steven Gerrard

Trending Stories

New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

Randy Orton throws WrestleMania main event into chaos on Smackdown

Randy Orton throws WrestleMania main event into chaos on Smackdown

Injured superstar cleared to return to Smackdown

Injured superstar cleared to return to Smackdown

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s FIFA cards from 2005-2017 show something incredible

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s FIFA cards from 2005-2017 show something incredible

Watch: John Terry gets trolled for wearing full kit in Munich - Lampard reacts

Watch: John Terry gets trolled for wearing full kit in Munich - Lampard reacts

The Jamaal Charles tweet current Chiefs RB sent 5 minutes after he was released

The Jamaal Charles tweet current Chiefs RB sent 5 minutes after he was released

Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

Matt Hardy fuels WWE rumours with response to Bray Wyatt tweet

Matt Hardy fuels WWE rumours with response to Bray Wyatt tweet

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again