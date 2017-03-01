It's no secret that 2017 hasn't exactly been Liverpool's year.

After beating Manchester City 1-0 on New Year's Eve, all the indications were that the Reds would continue to mount a title challenge going into the second half of the season.

However, defeats to Swansea, Hull, and Leicester have severely dampened those hopes.

To make matters worse, Jurgen Klopp's men have also been knocked out of both domestic cups in recent weeks.

Liverpool fans must be wishing they could turn the clocks back to a time before Lucas Leiva was a centre-back.

It does beg the question of just how badly the club have done in 2017.

So, how would the table look if just the current calendar year counted?

Bad news for Liverpool

Let's take a look and enjoy this parallel universe where West Brom are in the Champions League.

1. Everton - P7 - W5 - L0 - D2 - PTS 17

2. Tottenham - P8 - W5 - L1 - D2 - PTS 17

3. Chelsea - P7 - W4 - L1 - D2 - PTS 14

4. West Brom - P7 - W4 - L1 - D2 - PTS 14

5. Arsenal - P7 - W4 - L2 - D1 - PTS 13

6. Manchester City - P6 - W4 - L1 - D1 - PTS 13

7. Manchester United - P6 - W3 - L0 - D3 - PTS 12

8. Swansea - P7 - W4 - L3 - D0 - PTS 12

9. West Ham - P7 - W3 - L2 - D2 - PTS 11

10. Stoke - P7 - W3 - L2 - D2 - PTS 11

11. Burnley - P7 - W3- L2 - D2 - PTS 11

12. Watford - P8 - W2 - L3 - D3 - PTS 9

13. Hull - P7 - W2 - L3 - D2 - PTS 8

14. Southampton - P6 - W2 - L4 - D0 - PTS 6

15. Liverpool P7 - W1 - L3 - D3 - PTS 6

16. Crystal Palace - P8 - W2 - L6 - D0 - PTS 6

17. Sunderland - P7 - W1 - L4 - D2 - PTS 5

18. Middlesbrough - P7 - W0 - L3 - D4 - PTS 4

19. Leicester - P7 - W1 - L5 - D1 - PTS 4

20. Bournemouth - P7 - W0 - L5 - D2 - PTS 2

Thankfully for the likes of Bournemouth, this is just a bit of harmless speculation. It does show a worrying slump for quite a few teams, though, and teams like Middlesbrough need to reverse this trend.

Interestingly, none of the real bottom three would be going down according to this table.

And it's a big positive for Everton, who are really starting to show some progress under Ronald Koeman. Remember how the second half of last season went under Roberto Martinez?

It's Liverpool who are in the most notable decline and unless Klopp can do something about their defence, it's going to be very difficult for them to get back in the Champions League places.

Will Liverpool finish in the top four? Have your say in the comments.

