Now, we all know Lionel Messi is good, but this latest bit of news coming out of Spain might be taking things a little too far.

The Argentine magician has scored 488 goals in 566 games for the Catalan club and has led them to 28 major honours during his time at the club.

That includes eight La Liga titles and four Champions League successes. Messi is still only 29-years-old.

He also has 116 caps for his country with 57 goals to his name, but after coming up short in the 2014 World Cup final, it seems as though his inability to guide his homeland to success may end up being the one blemish on his fantastic career.

Still, the majestic Barca No.10 is a special talent and a five-time FIFA Ballon d'Or winner. Sometimes, it feels like we run out of superlatives to describe just how good he is.

Or do we? Apparently not according to the Spanish dictionary.

It’s been confirmed that a new word has been introduced into Spanish vocabulary as a result of Messi's ongoing greatness: inmessionante.

As can be seen from the image below, the word is to be used as an adjective, while it means the “perfect way to play soccer," and the dictionary has confirmed that the source of the word is Messi.

That's quite the compliment for Messi, and even though his success at the Nou Camp will immortalise him, having a word in your honour is something special, as ridiculous as it may seem.

Unnecessary might be another way to describe the new word.

Still, Messi will be focused on one of the most exciting La Liga title races in recent years rather than dictionaries after all of Barcelona, Sevilla and Real Madrid spent time at the top of the table last week.

Can Messi secure his ninth league title?

