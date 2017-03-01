Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE

Owens has explained the trait he wants.

Kevin Owens reveals what John Cena and Roman Reigns have that he wants

At last, we are witnessing the Kevin Owens of old after his despicable attack on Chris Jericho ended the comedic run he was enjoying with the current Universal Champion.

This was the type of Owens the fans wanted back in the WWE, similar to the role he played when he first arrived on the main roster to take on John Cena.

TOP RAW HEEL

Although it helped him go over as an incredible heel with thunderous boos echoing throughout every arena he steps foot in, his work with Jericho got him cheered a little more.

That was until his antics at the Festival of Friendship, and we’re now back at the typical heel reactions, especially when you consider he's working opposite Goldberg.

He knows how to make a crowd hate him, and that’s a very difficult thing to do nowadays but despite that, he told Stone Cold Steve Austin on his podcast that he’d love to change things about his career.

He looked at both John Cena and Roman Reigns as an example, and revealed his desire to have a mixed reaction like they receive, rather than just one-sided boos.

MIXED REACTION

He said: “I’ve always said this…you know, you gotta get heat, you gotta get, you know…you gotta be a heel, you gotta be this, you gotta be that.

“But to me, the optimum reaction is when you get a lot of people who like you, a lot of people who hate you, and then they meet in the middle.

"Like John [Cena] or Roman [Reigns] has these days, that’s the reaction I aspire to get one day because I find that clash is so interesting.

“They’re competing with each other. They’re engaged. Also, because I feel, like I said, they’re competing with the other people.

“They see this guy saying ‘Let’s go Cena’…’Hell no, Cena sucks,’ you know what I mean?

“They create a competition within themselves and it makes for a very interesting time. Everybody is always engaged.”

While there are clearly supporters of Owens in every crowd, it would be great to hear a split reaction for him one day.

What do you make of Kevin Owens’ comments on wanting a Cena and Reigns-like reaction? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

John Cena
WWE

