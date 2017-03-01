Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

Kevin Durant.

Kevin Durant’s injury revealed to be less serious than anticipated

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Golden State’s 112-108 loss to the Washington Wizards on Tuesday was marred by the injury that Kevin Durant suffered early in the game.

Zaza Pachulia fell backward onto the All-Star’s leg while going for a rebound and the forward immediately limped away in apparent pain.

Warriors brass called KD’s initial diagnosis a hyperextended left knee, but MRI results have indicated that he has a grade two MCL sprain and a bruised tibia.

This news serves as a relief to Dubs fans and team officials who were fearing the worst after the injury occurred.

Matt Barnes will be signed to fill the hole at small forward for the squad until the Durantula heals up. The former Warrior will be called upon to bring toughness, rebounding and the occasional three pointer to the Bay Area.

Durant will be evaluated again after four weeks to see how he is progressing but is listed to be out indefinitely at the time of this announcement.

That outcome is better than losing the former MVP for the remainder of the regular season or worse and the comfortable cushion that the Dubs have formed will allow them to take this kind of hit in stride.

Worries must now shift to hoping that the version of KD that they get back after the injury will still be on the earth scorching tear that he was on before this latest setback.

Cleveland is loading up out East in anticipation for another installment in the Finals rivalry that has developed between these two clubs.

Having all your weapons on hand is going to be critical if they get to June without any more mishaps.

Topics:
Golden State Warriors
Pacific Division
Western Conference
NBA
Stephen Curry
Draymond Green
Kevin Durant
Oklahoma City Thunder
Northwest Division

Trending Stories

New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

Randy Orton throws WrestleMania main event into chaos on Smackdown

Randy Orton throws WrestleMania main event into chaos on Smackdown

Injured superstar cleared to return to Smackdown

Injured superstar cleared to return to Smackdown

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s FIFA cards from 2005-2017 show something incredible

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s FIFA cards from 2005-2017 show something incredible

Watch: John Terry gets trolled for wearing full kit in Munich - Lampard reacts

Watch: John Terry gets trolled for wearing full kit in Munich - Lampard reacts

The Jamaal Charles tweet current Chiefs RB sent 5 minutes after he was released

The Jamaal Charles tweet current Chiefs RB sent 5 minutes after he was released

Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

Matt Hardy fuels WWE rumours with response to Bray Wyatt tweet

Matt Hardy fuels WWE rumours with response to Bray Wyatt tweet

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again