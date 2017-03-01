Golden State’s 112-108 loss to the Washington Wizards on Tuesday was marred by the injury that Kevin Durant suffered early in the game.

Zaza Pachulia fell backward onto the All-Star’s leg while going for a rebound and the forward immediately limped away in apparent pain.

Warriors brass called KD’s initial diagnosis a hyperextended left knee, but MRI results have indicated that he has a grade two MCL sprain and a bruised tibia.

This news serves as a relief to Dubs fans and team officials who were fearing the worst after the injury occurred.

Matt Barnes will be signed to fill the hole at small forward for the squad until the Durantula heals up. The former Warrior will be called upon to bring toughness, rebounding and the occasional three pointer to the Bay Area.

Durant will be evaluated again after four weeks to see how he is progressing but is listed to be out indefinitely at the time of this announcement.

That outcome is better than losing the former MVP for the remainder of the regular season or worse and the comfortable cushion that the Dubs have formed will allow them to take this kind of hit in stride.

Worries must now shift to hoping that the version of KD that they get back after the injury will still be on the earth scorching tear that he was on before this latest setback.

Cleveland is loading up out East in anticipation for another installment in the Finals rivalry that has developed between these two clubs.

Having all your weapons on hand is going to be critical if they get to June without any more mishaps.