There have been rumours circulating that David Haye is carrying an injury coming into his fight against Tony Bellew on March 4, but promoter Eddie Hearn insists the Londoner is fit to fight on Saturday.

The rumours of Haye's injury picked up pace when he was pictured with Dr. Hans-Wilhelm Muller-Wohlfahrt, the same doctor who operated on Haye's shoulder back in 2013.

Haye spoke of his meeting with the doctor in his last press conference, ensuring everyone that he isn't injured and was given the all-clear to fight Bellew.

Now, promoter Eddie Hearn has had his say on the matter, telling PA Sport: "If he didn't fight, he couldn't step in a British ring again.

"The public workouts are [on Wednesday evening]. If he wasn't fighting I'd know. He will be at the workouts and he will be in the ring on Saturday."

Hearn did admit that he had heard of Haye picking up and carrying an Achilles problem, but that it either doesn't exist, or it is not a problem for Haye.

"I'd heard about an Achilles (problem) a few weeks back but he was playing football on Soccer AM at the weekend. If you're that worried about an Achilles injury you're not playing football, are you?"

Speaking of Haye's trip to Munich to see Dr. Muller-Wohlfahrt, Hearn simply said that it's well known that Haye visits the doctor who successfully performed shoulder surgery for check-ups.

"It's known he sometimes goes to Munich for treatment. That's where he had surgery on his shoulder."

It will be interesting to see if Haye is indeed hampered by an Achilles injury on Saturday, but Hearn is confident that he will be perfectly fine to face Bellew.

If Bellew does surprise the world and beats Haye, maybe we'll hear some excuses from the Londoner, despite it seeming like any rumours of an Achilles injury appear to be unfounded.

