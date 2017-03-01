After such a controversial build-up, all eyes will be on David Haye and Tony Bellew this weekend when they finally go toe-to-toe at the O2 Arena in London.

The heavyweight clash is expected to go ahead, despite some reports Haye was struggling with an Achilles problem and flew to Germany to see a specialist.

The bitter feud between the pair has bordered on the ridiculous at times over the last months - a vast contrast to the build-up to another massive heavyweight fight coming up in just a few weeks.

If things go as Haye hopes on Saturday, he will be very interested in the outcome of Anthony Joshua's world title fight with Wladimir Klitschko on April 29.

While the Hayemaker and Bellew have been trading insults at every opportunity, Joshua and Klitschko have shown nothing but respect for each other during their various press events.

Haye is seemingly so confident about his chances against Bellew he has already been discussing who he wants to face next and has made a beeline for the winner of Joshua-Klitschko.

But what does he expect to happen when the current IBF champion and a man he previously lost to in 2011 meet at Wembley?

Well, in an interview with World Boxing News, Haye revealed he is siding with the bookies' favourite Joshua and thinks there is even a possibility Klitschko could be disqualified during the fight.

“I don’t think it will go the distance,” the 36-year-old said.

“It will be a fencing match for the first few rounds and Klitschko will do his usual thing of not engaging. I think he’ll use the jab at range and try to spoil it by grabbing and holding.

“I hope Joshua will let his hands go and pressure the action even when Klitschko continues to clinch and grab. Hopefully, they have a strong referee who will deduct points because the last thing we want to see is Klitschko getting disqualified for holding.

“But I see Joshua as too young and too fresh if he lets his hands go up close, as Klitschko doesn’t want to do that. Klitschko will just want to clinch every time.

“If Joshua punches at him, in which case he should - and the referee is neutral and fair, he could disqualify Klitschko, so I think Joshua within the distance.”

While you can guarantee they will be plenty of bets placed on a Joshua win via knockout, not many will be brave enough to put money on a disqualification.

Nevertheless, Haye should probably be focusing on beating the Bomber first.

It will be Bellew's first fight at heavyweight and he has already ruled out any potential future fight with the likes of Joshua, simply because of the 27-year-old's size.

But with Haye one of the smallest heavyweights around, Bellew clearly feels he can make the step up from cruiserweight and upset the odds.

