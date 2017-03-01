Joe Root has a long wait before overseeing his first Test as England captain.

We won't see the Yorkshire batsman leading the side until July when South Africa visit Lord's, but he's been touted as Alastair Cook's successor for so long that it feels like a natural transition.

Given the clamour for Root to be given the armband, the pressure's definitely going to be on for him to turn England's form around.

Article continues below

An abysmal tour of India proved the final nail in the coffin for Cook, so a series against the world's third-ranked Test side could be a baptism of fire for the 26-year-old.

For now, though, he can afford to enjoy the honeymoon period while it lasts.

Article continues below

Former skipper Michael Vaughan - who won the Ashes in 2005, an achievement Root will be hoping to repeat this winter - has no doubts about his abilities as captain.

However, he does have one concern about England's best batsman.

Root's main challenge

"Joe’s biggest challenge will be how captaincy affects his batting," Vaughan wrote in The Telegraph.

"It affected mine. My average as captain was 37. Did it reduce my batting by 15 percent? Yes. Did I improve the other players around me? Yes, I think I did and that levelled it up.

"If Joe loses a bit of his batting, but improves everyone else then he is doing a good job."

It remains to be seen whether Root will continue to bat at three which is thought to be where Trevor Bayliss prefers him.

Where will Root bat?

With Keaton Jennings and Haseeb Hameed as potential openers, Root may have to drop to four to allow Cook back into the side if his predecessor chooses to return to the order.

And as much as Bayliss will be hoping Root is a success as captain, he can't afford for him to drop his Test average of nearly 53 too much.

If his batting can avoid the notorious captain's curse, he'll have outdone the likes of Alec Stewart and Vaughan.

Yet, the latter insists that there are other factors that could affect Root's batting.

"England can be a fitter team and that applies to Joe as well," Vaughan added.

"He could be physically stronger. That might be one of the reasons why he does not turn his fifties into hundreds."

Will Root be a success as England captain? Have your say in the comments.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms