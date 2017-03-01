Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Cricket

Root will take charge of his first Test in July .

Michael Vaughan reveals the one concern he has over Joe Root's captaincy

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Joe Root has a long wait before overseeing his first Test as England captain.

We won't see the Yorkshire batsman leading the side until July when South Africa visit Lord's, but he's been touted as Alastair Cook's successor for so long that it feels like a natural transition.

Given the clamour for Root to be given the armband, the pressure's definitely going to be on for him to turn England's form around.

Article continues below

An abysmal tour of India proved the final nail in the coffin for Cook, so a series against the world's third-ranked Test side could be a baptism of fire for the 26-year-old.

For now, though, he can afford to enjoy the honeymoon period while it lasts.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

Matt Hardy fuels WWE rumours with response to Bray Wyatt tweet

Matt Hardy fuels WWE rumours with response to Bray Wyatt tweet

Kevin Owens finally reveals why he turned on Chris Jericho

Kevin Owens finally reveals why he turned on Chris Jericho

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s FIFA cards from 2005-2017 show something incredible

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s FIFA cards from 2005-2017 show something incredible

Watch: John Terry gets trolled for wearing full kit in Munich - Lampard reacts

Watch: John Terry gets trolled for wearing full kit in Munich - Lampard reacts

Former skipper Michael Vaughan - who won the Ashes in 2005, an achievement Root will be hoping to repeat this winter - has no doubts about his abilities as captain.

However, he does have one concern about England's best batsman.

Root's main challenge 

"Joe’s biggest challenge will be how captaincy affects his batting," Vaughan wrote in The Telegraph.

"It affected mine. My average as captain was 37. Did it reduce my batting by 15 percent? Yes. Did I improve the other players around me? Yes, I think I did and that levelled it up.

South Africa v England - Third Test: Day Two

"If Joe loses a bit of his batting, but improves everyone else then he is doing a good job."

It remains to be seen whether Root will continue to bat at three which is thought to be where Trevor Bayliss prefers him.

Where will Root bat? 

With Keaton Jennings and Haseeb Hameed as potential openers, Root may have to drop to four to allow Cook back into the side if his predecessor chooses to return to the order.

And as much as Bayliss will be hoping Root is a success as captain, he can't afford for him to drop his Test average of nearly 53 too much.

If his batting can avoid the notorious captain's curse, he'll have outdone the likes of Alec Stewart and Vaughan.

CRICKET-ENG-SRI

Yet, the latter insists that there are other factors that could affect Root's batting.

"England can be a fitter team and that applies to Joe as well," Vaughan added.

"He could be physically stronger. That might be one of the reasons why he does not turn his fifties into hundreds."

Will Root be a success as England captain? Have your say in the comments. 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Kevin Pietersen
South Africa cricket
Cricket
England cricket
The Ashes
Joe Root
T20

Trending Stories

New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

Matt Hardy fuels WWE rumours with response to Bray Wyatt tweet

Matt Hardy fuels WWE rumours with response to Bray Wyatt tweet

Kevin Owens finally reveals why he turned on Chris Jericho

Kevin Owens finally reveals why he turned on Chris Jericho

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s FIFA cards from 2005-2017 show something incredible

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s FIFA cards from 2005-2017 show something incredible

Watch: John Terry gets trolled for wearing full kit in Munich - Lampard reacts

Watch: John Terry gets trolled for wearing full kit in Munich - Lampard reacts

The Jamaal Charles tweet current Chiefs RB sent 5 minutes after he was released

The Jamaal Charles tweet current Chiefs RB sent 5 minutes after he was released

Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

Kevin Owens reveals the John Cena and Roman Reigns trait he is jealous of

Kevin Owens reveals the John Cena and Roman Reigns trait he is jealous of

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again