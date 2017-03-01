Thanks to WWE fans in attendance, we’re able to watch what happens before and after the cameras are rolling on Monday Night Raw, SmackDown Live, and plenty of other shows.

WWE often bring out the big names once a show has finished, so they can send the fans home happy when the good guys often defeat the heels.

POST-RAW SEGMENT

The same happened after SmackDown this week, where John Cena teamed with Dean Ambrose to beat The Miz and Baron Corbin in a tag team match.

Article continues below

However, the trends suggest that most of the entertaining spots occur on Monday night’s, and that was certainly the case this week.

Over the past couple of episodes, it’s been well-documented that Brock Lesnar comes out to the ring, and lays out The Big Show with an F5 to end the night.

Article continues below

The same happened again, although there was a slight twist to it as a fan posted a brilliant clip on Instagram.

PINNING THE GIANT

As you’ll be able to see in the Instagram post below, The Big Show is on his back in the ring – after eating an F5 from The Beast Incarnate beforehand.

Three referees – John Cone, Darrick Moore and Chad Patton – were all standing over The Big Show, with some fans claiming they were trying to get him up.

Instead, Patton went for the cover on The World’s Largest Athlete with Cone and Moore going for the count.

However, The Big Show kicked out before the three count and all three referees scurried out of the ring like mice with a furious giant staring them down in what proved to be a brilliant end to the night.

Moral of the story, never try to pin a giant even when you think he's knocked out.

What did you make of the dark segment? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

