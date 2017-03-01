Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Everything was going right for Deontay Wilder on Saturday night.

Until arriving back to the hotel.

The Alabama heavyweight had dispatched Gerald Washington on Saturday night in Birmingham near his hometown of Tuscaloosa. Then things apparently got ugly.

Article continues below

Video later surfaced, courtesy of TMZ, of Wilder and his crew arriving back at the Westin hotel at around the same time as heavyweight Dominic Breazeale, who won his fight on the undercard.

The confrontation from the camps turned into a although the grainy video from TMZ doesn't provide much details as to exactly what happened.

There's a lot of commotion, but not much that you can take from this, really.

Breazeale said on social media that "My coach and I were blindsided by sucker punches and my team was assaulted as well in front of my wife and kids."

However, more details are trickling through, including this from Michael Montero on Twitter, who writes about boxing.

So, it appears as though Wilder's crew, possibly his brother, started the fight and Breazeale's wife may have even been choked during the altercation.

It's sad all the way around, although there wre no arrests and no police report was issued on the incident.

While nowhere near the gravity of the incident, as Montero points out, it also means Wilder's career could take a sad turn too.

If Wilder gets suspended, then fights Bermane Stiverne, the next mandatory WBC contender, that truly could be a wasted year.

Bermane Stiverne v Deontay Wilder

The heavyweight division is pretty scattered and Wilder's latest incident won't help clear things up.

This mess could push back big potential fights with guys like the troubled Tyson Fury and Wladimir Klitschko, who is fighting against Anthony Joshua in April.

BOX-GBR-UKR-JOSHUA-KLITSCHKO

Klitschko is 40 and Fury can't seem to stay out of his own way.

That leaves very few avenues for Wilder's star to rise globally.

Incidents like the one Saturday night won't help.

