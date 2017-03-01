Five wonder kids who joined bizarre clubs that signalled their decline

This week the news broke that former American wonder kid Freddy Adu is set to see his career take another strange turn by joining Polish second division side Sandecja Nowy Sącz.

Since breaking onto the scene as a schoolboy with DC United, the attacking midfielder looked set to enjoy a big future in the game.

Flirtations with Manchester United never materialised into anything, though, and he began to embark on a series of increasingly strange moves and failed trials.

Now 27, he has taken in spells with the likes of Benfica, Monaco, Belenenses, Aris, Caykur Rizespor, Philadelphia Union, Bahia, Jagodina, KuPS 5, KuFu-98 and the Tampa Bay Rowdies.

Looking at that list it would seem that his career peaked a long time ago – if it even had a peak.

But it got us thinking about some of the other so called wonder kids who undertook strange moves at key points in their careers, which would also seem to serve as markers for the fact that they would not be heading in the direction most thought they would.

Below is a list of names who were destined for big things, only to make a move that seemed to suggest the heady heights of the top of the game were finally out of reach.

Kerlon

Once famous for his unique seal dribble, he was expected to take the world by storm when he emerged from Cruzeiro's youth team. An extended spell in the first team saw him earn a move to Inter Milan in 2008, where he should have kicked on and made a name for himself.

However, he never made an appearance for Inter and was shipped out on loan to Chievo and Ajax before heading back to Brazil for two more loan moves.

Upon his release from Inter, he found himself turning out for Japanese third division side Fujieda MYFC. He stayed in the Japanese lower leagues for three years before heading to Malta and now, at the age of 29, he penned a deal with Czech side Spartak Trnava.

Federico Macheda

At 17, Macheda announced himself to the Manchester United faithful with a stunning late winner against Aston Villa at Old Trafford. It seemed that United had a new golden boy in their midst, and just days later against Sunderland this looked to be confirmed as he bagged his second goal in as many games.

But goals proved hard to come by after that point, as he found the net three more times before embarking on a series of un-prolific loans with Sampdoria, QPR, Stuttgart and Doncaster.

There was a brief respite during a stint with Birmingham, as his 18 games in the Midlands produced 10 goals, but two years with Cardiff and one more with Nottingham Forest brought an end to his career in England.

As of the summer on 2016 he turned up at Serie B side Novara, but the goals still aren't coming any easier and with the club languishing in mid-table it would seem that his days at the top could be well and truly numbered.

Bojan Krkic

Barcelona, Roma, Milan, Ajax, Stoke...

No disrespect to the Potters, but they're hardly amongst the best Europe has to offer. His signing was quite the coup, though. There was a time when Bojan was expected to follow in the footsteps of Lionel Messi, only for him to fall short of expectations.

Loans with some of Europe's biggest clubs didn't help, and having sampled Spain, Italy and the Netherlands, his next step was the Premier League.

However, by this point none of the top six were interested and Stoke emerged as his best option. Despite the injuries he suffered there, he performed well, but eventually fell out of the side and left to join Mainz on loan in the new year.

Giovani Dos Santos

The Mexico international's inclusion in this list may be a little unfair, but having left the hype in Barcelona behind for Tottenham in 2008 he struggled to adapt to life in the Premier League.

In order to get some fitness back, he left to join Championship also rans Ipswich on loan. Just imagine – going from the Camp Nou to Portman Road in the space of a year. Horrifying.

He did manage to get himself back on track, though, with Real Mallorca and Villarreal, but at 27 he's plying his trade with the LA Galaxy, suggesting that his potential was nowhere near being fulfilled.

John Bostock

Bostock came from the same Palace youth set-up as Victor Moses, and while he's currently doing a fine job establishing himself under Antonio Conte at Chelsea, Bostock's story is wildly different.

Having left Palace at 16 for just £1million, he was expected to be a huge star for Spurs, but left five years later having endured five loan spells and failed to make a single appearance for the White Hart Lane club.

He's now building a career for himself in Europe, having moved to Belgium in 2013, he's now with French second division side RC Lens.

