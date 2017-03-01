Official online NBA destination in the UK

Phil Jackson.

Why the Knicks' latest change of direction doesn't make any sense

The New York Knicks are in the midst of another disappointing season, struggling to find a winning formula around Carmelo Anthony. 

Their 24-36 record puts them far outside of contention, and the team appears to be in full fallout mode as they barrel toward the end of the season. 

The Knicks cut Brandon Jennings, shut down Joakim Noah for the year and have been rumored to be considering parting ways with Derrick Rose. Their latest change in direction, though, is even more confusing.

The Knicks tried using the Triangle offense when Phil Jackson arrived and the idea flamed out. It's hard to separate Jackson from a system that brought him championship after championship, but they made an attempt to do so when they hired Jeff Hornacek as their new head coach. 

New York is planning on going back to focusing their offense are the Triangle, according to Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News, as a means to evaluate their players. There are two big problem with that, however, that show how lost the franchise is.

The Knicks' offense is in the middle of the pack. They score an average of 105 points per 100 possessions, according to NBA.com, which puts them at 16th in the league. It could be better, but that's acceptable range for a team that's not contending. 

Their defense is the larger issue, where they allow 108.7 points per 100 possessions, per NBA.com, putting them in the bottom-six of the league. The numbers point to defense being the problem, not a need to go back to an antiquated system.

New York Knicks v Dallas Mavericks

That leads to the next point; the Triangle is a piece of history that should stay there. The NBA is fluid, fast game now. The days of leaning on ultra-skilled big men like Andrew Bynum, Pau Gasol and Lamar Odom — the tools Jackson had at his disposal with the Los Angeles Lakers — or generational talents like Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant are long gone. 

Take this batch of quotes from Knicks point guard Derrick Rose, who paints a picture where the roster doesn't even know how the offense works, via Ian Bagley of ESPN:

“It’s a different offense. You’re always in the corner as a point guard. You’re always in the corner and just got to play off reads and play that way. It’s new not only to me but for everyone that’s here..."

“I mean every game is something different. We’re trying to figure out different plays, different options that you have. I get a lot of my points off of random baskets unless you see me go to the post, and that’s how you know it’s a play for me. It’s just random basketball.”

That doesn't sound like a great situation for the players or expectations from above. 

New York Knicks v Phoenix Suns

Trying to hammer the pieces they have into the Triangle, while they learn it on the fly through the final weeks of the season, is a bold way to evaluate the situation. It also points to how the team plans to operate going forward. 

Are the Knicks clutching at straws, or should they go to the tried-and-true system that Phil Jackson made famous? Let us know in the comments!

