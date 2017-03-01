This week has brought a number of veteran players to the Cleveland Cavaliers in an effort to shore up their roster in preparation for a long playoff run.

LeBron James requested help after injuries to Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love left the team shorthanded and David Griffin has delivered a number of valuable players.

Various reports yesterday confirmed free agent big man Andrew Bogut’s arrival and his former teammate Deron Williams’ signing was announced Monday evening.

Those moves would be enough, but Griffin has also secured veteran sharpshooter Kyle Korver earlier this season and snagged Derrick Williams for little to nothing.

Cleveland is admittedly top-heavy, but now their roster has a level of firepower unimaginable at the start of the season after losing Matthew Dellavedova and Timofey Mozgov in free agency.

After the reports about Bogut surfaced, observers rightfully pointed out that the organisation has seven players under contract that were drafted in the top five of the NBA Draft.

The King, Kyrie Irving and Bogut were all drafted first overall, while Derrick Williams and Deron Williams were drafted second and third respectively. Tristan Thompson and Kevin Love were also drafted at spots four and five to bring the grand total up to seven.

Most teams are lucky to get two players drafted that highly on the same squad and the Cavs roster would definitely qualify as an embarrassment of riches at this point.

All that’s left is to go out and repeat as champions, there is more than enough talent to get it done.