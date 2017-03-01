Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Aguero isn't likely to settle for a place on the bench in the long-run.

Manchester City have a ridiculous asking price for Sergio Aguero

Manchester City are in an enviable position when it comes to the strikers they have at their disposal.

Kelechi Iheanacho hasn't really been getting a look-in thanks to Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus, and you can hardly blame Pep Guardiola for being a little confused over who's his first choice.

Until he injured himself at Bournemouth, Jesus was a revelation, scoring three goals in his first two starts.

It takes a special kind of player to oust Aguero from the starting line-up, but that's exactly what the Brazilian wonderkid did. 

In his absence, the Argentina international has the chance to reclaim his place, but the damage might already be done.

There have been plenty of rumours that Aguero is unhappy with being dropped, and several top clubs are therefore thought to be monitoring the situation.

The Manchester Evening News claim that while City aren't overly keen to sell him, they will let him go if makes it clear he wants to leave.

Crazy money 

That won't happen, the newspaper suggest, unless another club is willing to pay more than the £85.3million Real Madrid paid Tottenham for Gareth Bale in 2013.

Now, he's not had a bad season, scoring 17 goals in all competitions, but £85million, really?

That means his potential transfer would be eclipsed only by Paul Pogba, who joined Manchester United for £89million last summer.

FBL-ENG-PR-BURNLEY-MAN CITY

It's easy to forget that Aguero will be 29 in June, too.

Until recently there was some confusion over how long the striker was actually tied down to the club for, but it's now become clear that he's under contract until 2020.

It's not as if City are desperate to get rid of him. Guardiola's probably learned a harsh lesson from his handling of Joe Hart, so he would ideally like to keep hold of the two-time Premier League winner.

So far, though, the Catalan has generally preferred to play a system with just one striker up front, so there will be inevitably come a time when he has to choose between Aguero and Jesus again.

How much is Sergio Aguero worth? Have your say in the comments. 

Sergio Aguero
Real Madrid
Kevin De Bruyne
UEFA Champions League
Football
Manchester City
Premier League

