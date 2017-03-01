Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

UFC

Georges St-Pierre.

Dana White reveals who GSP will take on in his comeback fight

It was one of the most drawn out sagas in the history of the UFC but it’s official, Georges St-Pierre is returning to the Octagon and his return fight is absolutely huge.

Plenty of names had been discussed for GSP, with the likes of Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley and Nick Diaz creeping up the most, but UFC president Dana White announced something completely different when appearing on SportsCenter – and fans are bound to be divided on it.

TITLE FIGHT

Awaiting the Canadian will be the current middleweight champion, Michael Bisping in what is set to be one of the most highly anticipated fights of the year.

Although no date has been confirmed as of this writing, Ariel Helwani of MMA Fighting revealed on Twitter that a press conference has been announced for Friday where the bout will be made official.

The Count has remained vocal about wanting to meet St-Pierre inside of the Octagon – who is moving up in weight - and it looks like he’s got his wish, but that will certainly anger other fighters in the middleweight division.

Most of all, Yoel Romero.

MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

The Cuban steamrolled past Chris Weidman at UFC 205 and called out Bisping in his post-fight interview, and has been determined to lure the Lancastrian to the Octagon with plenty of call-outs.

UFC 199: Rockhold v Bisping 2

It looks like he’ll be waiting a little longer, though, with the likes of Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza also wanting a crack at the gold – but fans probably won’t complain if the two have a rematch while Bisping is busy.

It’s a remarkable scenario, as St-Pierre is perhaps the greatest welterweight in UFC history and defended his 175-pound title nine consecutive times before his departure, whereas Bisping had to wait a decade for his chance to become champion.

While it’s a case of UFC prioritising a money fight over giving the opportunity to the rightful contender, there’s no arguing that fight fans will be excited for this one when it eventually comes around.

Are you pleased to see GSP take on Michael Bisping for the middleweight championship? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

