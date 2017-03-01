Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Jose Mourinho came close to joining other club before Man United

Jose Mourinho picked up his first major trophy as Manchester United manager on Sunday in the form of the EFL Cup.

After so many trophy-laden years under Sir Alex Ferguson, Man United fans haven't had too much to cheer about in more recent troubling seasons.

Louis van Gaal's FA Cup triumph wasn't enough to overshadow the general discontent around Old Trafford during his two-year spell in charge but Mourinho appears to have instilled a new, winning mentality at the club.

Even though the Red Devils remain in sixth, they are firmly in the reckoning for a place in the top four and haven't suffered a league defeat since October.

Under Mourinho, many supporters feel a return to the glory days are on the horizon but Man United very nearly missed out on appointing the Portuguese.

Mourinho had been unattached for six months following his sacking from Chelsea in December 2015, however, his current club were slow to make a move for him according to Yahoo's man in the know about everything Man United - Duncan Castles.

They did consider an approach midway through last season but gave Van Gaal more time, which allowed Mourinho to open talks with other clubs.

And there was no shortage of options, with various big teams keen to get the former Chelsea boss on board.

However, one club came a lot closer than the rest at securing his signature - Paris Saint-Germain.

In fact, the 54-year-old came so close one unnamed source said: “Jose had one foot and a half in PSG. He almost went there."

What stopped him?

Well, according to Castles, with negotiations well under way for Mourinho to replace Laurent Blanc, complications with the French tax system dragged the talks out.

"His representatives ask for a basic salary net of taxes (typically worth over £10 million a year) with the club in question charged with covering the taxable element of the coach’s pay," Castles wrote.

"The problem PSG faced was that meeting Mourinho’s net financial demands in France would cost over €30m a year gross."

It was an issue without an easy fix and opened the door for Man United to swoop in.

Interestingly, the Red Devils also reportedly spoke to Pep Guardiola, Carlo Ancelotti and Mauricio Pochettino about the position of manager but Mourinho was able to convince the board he was the right man.

So Mourinho could have very easily been in Paris and probably would have kept Zlatan Ibrahimovic at the club with him.

Were it not for the French tax system, who knows where Man Utd would be now?



Paris Saint-Germain
Zlatan Ibrahimovic







