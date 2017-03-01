Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green.

Latest Warriors' roster move shows just how classy they are

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The Golden State Warriors are having to re-evaluate the next month of their season following Kevin Durant's injury. 

That's led them to reconnect with journeyman swingman Matt Barnes, who was recently waived by the Sacramento Kings. Barnes is with the team for his second stint, with the team hoping having a playoff-tested veteran can help them smooth over the rotation.

The roster spot he's taking was supposed to go to another veteran player, though. The Warriors are planning on doing the classiest thing possible to address the issue. 

Golden State plans on signing Jose Calderon to the contract they were planning on giving him after he worked out his buyout with the Los Angeles Lakers, according to Marc Stein of ESPN

That's quite a statement from an organization that's built up an impeccable reputation over their rise to success. Calderon will still be waived, but the money he was promised by the Warriors will still go through, at least still committing to paying him the money they promised him.

It's understandable that Golden State would have to make such a quick pivot following the freak injury to Durant as well. Barnes' availability allowed them to move on a player that addresses a huge, immediate need instead of what would have been a luxury with Calderon. 

This gives Calderon a chance to also continue looking for his options to play elsewhere. The longtime veteran was buried on the Lakers' bench, but could be an interesting bench piece for a team preparing for a deep playoff run. 

Most teams have already jumped on adding to their guard depth, which could make finding a new home challenging for Calderon. Either way, because of this classy move from the Warriors, he's taken care of. 

Topics:
Golden State Warriors
Pacific Division
Western Conference
NBA
Cleveland Cavaliers
Central Division
Eastern Conference
Stephen Curry
LA Lakers
Kevin Durant
Oklahoma City Thunder
Northwest Division

Trending Stories

New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

Matt Hardy fuels WWE rumours with response to Bray Wyatt tweet

Matt Hardy fuels WWE rumours with response to Bray Wyatt tweet

WATCH: WWE’s referees did something hilarious when RAW went off air

WATCH: WWE’s referees did something hilarious when RAW went off air

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s FIFA cards from 2005-2017 show something incredible

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s FIFA cards from 2005-2017 show something incredible

You've probably never heard of the player that was highest-rated on FIFA 03

You've probably never heard of the player that was highest-rated on FIFA 03

The Jamaal Charles tweet current Chiefs RB sent 5 minutes after he was released

The Jamaal Charles tweet current Chiefs RB sent 5 minutes after he was released

Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

Kevin Owens finally reveals why he turned on Chris Jericho

Kevin Owens finally reveals why he turned on Chris Jericho

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again