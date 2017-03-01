The Golden State Warriors are having to re-evaluate the next month of their season following Kevin Durant's injury.

That's led them to reconnect with journeyman swingman Matt Barnes, who was recently waived by the Sacramento Kings. Barnes is with the team for his second stint, with the team hoping having a playoff-tested veteran can help them smooth over the rotation.

The roster spot he's taking was supposed to go to another veteran player, though. The Warriors are planning on doing the classiest thing possible to address the issue.

Golden State plans on signing Jose Calderon to the contract they were planning on giving him after he worked out his buyout with the Los Angeles Lakers, according to Marc Stein of ESPN.

That's quite a statement from an organization that's built up an impeccable reputation over their rise to success. Calderon will still be waived, but the money he was promised by the Warriors will still go through, at least still committing to paying him the money they promised him.

It's understandable that Golden State would have to make such a quick pivot following the freak injury to Durant as well. Barnes' availability allowed them to move on a player that addresses a huge, immediate need instead of what would have been a luxury with Calderon.

This gives Calderon a chance to also continue looking for his options to play elsewhere. The longtime veteran was buried on the Lakers' bench, but could be an interesting bench piece for a team preparing for a deep playoff run.

Most teams have already jumped on adding to their guard depth, which could make finding a new home challenging for Calderon. Either way, because of this classy move from the Warriors, he's taken care of.