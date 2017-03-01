Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Wade Barrett is getting used to life outside of the WWE as he adjusts to life as a regular man without the demands of being a superstar.

Now his attention is more focused on Hollywood and other opportunities that his nine year career in the ring has opened up for him.

He had some real success as Bad News Barrett during his time with the company, but now those days are firmly behind him.

Over the course of his career, he grew an acute understanding of how the wrestling business worked and the reasons why he couldn’t break through in the way that he envisioned for himself.

Fans took to the “Bad News” character and that put the creative team into a tough position as they decided to stick with their plan for the character to be a heel in the face of fans clamoring for a face turn with Barrett.

Now, the former WWE superstar has crafted a new persona named “Fake News Bennett that he is taking on the road to conventions.

Having a little fun with such a hot-button issue has played well with his fans in the comments and even has some speculating on a return.

Nothing has been made concrete yet, but his history could warrant giving him another look inside of the squared circle.

Things may not always go exactly how you plan them to and Stu Bennett has found that the best way to find your path in life is to press on.

