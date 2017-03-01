With the race for La Liga heating up, Barcelona knew they could ill-afford to slip up against Sporting Gijon at home on Wednesday night.

Luis Enrique's men could go top - for the time being at least - with a win and wasted no time in punishing a side battling for survival at the opposite end of the table.

It took them less than 10 minutes to open the scoring when Lionel Messi was played through by Javier Mascherano to cheekily nod over the Sporting 'keeper.

Things got even worse for the visitors just a couple of minutes later when Juan Rodriguez inadvertently diverted Luis Suarez's cross-come-shot into his own goal.

At that point, there would have been plenty of fans at the Camp Nou half-expecting a cricket score but against the run of play Sporting picked up the third goal of the first half.

Carlos Castro was the quickest to react to Jose Picon's strike after it hit the post and made Barca pay for some slack defending.

While it briefly gave Sporting a glimmer of hope, Suarez was on hand to restore the two-goal lead in the 27th minute - and it was pretty special.

Ivan Rakitic's cross from the right was headed away but only looped up to the Uruguayan near the edge of the box, who unleashed a powerful right-footed volley past Ivan Cuellar - see the video below.

They don't get much sweeter than that!

While there was some initial confusion over Barca's second goal there was no doubt the third was Suarez's.

Here's how Twitter reacted:

