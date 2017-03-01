Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

.

Luis Suarez hits great volley against Sporting Gijon

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

With the race for La Liga heating up, Barcelona knew they could ill-afford to slip up against Sporting Gijon at home on Wednesday night.

Luis Enrique's men could go top - for the time being at least - with a win and wasted no time in punishing a side battling for survival at the opposite end of the table.

It took them less than 10 minutes to open the scoring when Lionel Messi was played through by Javier Mascherano to cheekily nod over the Sporting 'keeper.

Article continues below

Things got even worse for the visitors just a couple of minutes later when Juan Rodriguez inadvertently diverted Luis Suarez's cross-come-shot into his own goal.

At that point, there would have been plenty of fans at the Camp Nou half-expecting a cricket score but against the run of play Sporting picked up the third goal of the first half.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

Matt Hardy fuels WWE rumours with response to Bray Wyatt tweet

Matt Hardy fuels WWE rumours with response to Bray Wyatt tweet

WATCH: WWE’s referees did something hilarious when RAW went off air

WATCH: WWE’s referees did something hilarious when RAW went off air

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s FIFA cards from 2005-2017 show something incredible

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s FIFA cards from 2005-2017 show something incredible

You've probably never heard of the player that was highest-rated on FIFA 03

You've probably never heard of the player that was highest-rated on FIFA 03

Carlos Castro was the quickest to react to Jose Picon's strike after it hit the post and made Barca pay for some slack defending.

While it briefly gave Sporting a glimmer of hope, Suarez was on hand to restore the two-goal lead in the 27th minute - and it was pretty special.

Ivan Rakitic's cross from the right was headed away but only looped up to the Uruguayan near the edge of the box, who unleashed a powerful right-footed volley past Ivan Cuellar - see the video below.

They don't get much sweeter than that!

While there was some initial confusion over Barca's second goal there was no doubt the third was Suarez's.

Here's how Twitter reacted:

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
La Liga
Football

Trending Stories

New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

Matt Hardy fuels WWE rumours with response to Bray Wyatt tweet

Matt Hardy fuels WWE rumours with response to Bray Wyatt tweet

WATCH: WWE’s referees did something hilarious when RAW went off air

WATCH: WWE’s referees did something hilarious when RAW went off air

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s FIFA cards from 2005-2017 show something incredible

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s FIFA cards from 2005-2017 show something incredible

You've probably never heard of the player that was highest-rated on FIFA 03

You've probably never heard of the player that was highest-rated on FIFA 03

The Jamaal Charles tweet current Chiefs RB sent 5 minutes after he was released

The Jamaal Charles tweet current Chiefs RB sent 5 minutes after he was released

Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

Kevin Owens finally reveals why he turned on Chris Jericho

Kevin Owens finally reveals why he turned on Chris Jericho

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again