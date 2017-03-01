The Golden State Warriors will never live down blowing a 3-1 lead to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

A tiny detail in the Cavaliers signing of Deron Williams may be a clue to the most elaborate prank on the infamous blown lead yet.

Williams elected to sign with the Cavaliers after being waived by the Dallas Mavericks, joining LeBron James and company as they look to defend their title. Deron's worn No. 8 through his entire career, but is switching it to something else, and there lies the greatest troll job yet.

Williams will wear No. 31, according to Tim Withers of the Associated Press.

Sure, maybe he just wants a new number. That's not unheard of when an NBA player hits the reset button with a new time, but it hit's too close to home, and Twitter's finest detectives were onto Williams and the Cavaliers' trail:

It goes deeper than that, though. Not only is Deron Williams wearing No. 31, he's making his debut with the team on March 1, aka 3/1:

Does it go even deeper than that? The ides of March came for the Warriors early, and the team also happened to announce that Durant would be out for a minimum of four weeks on, you guessed it, March 1:

Oh, and the Warriors have just under 3.2 million followers on Twitter. Which means, yes, you could spin it that they have 3.1 million followers on Twitter:

What does it all mean? Could this all be a crazy coincidence?

It's all in fun, of course, and at the expense of the Warriors. The 3-1 joke will never go away, but at least this time Deron Williams gave us something original and hilarious.