Although it seemed as if we were heading down a familiar path when the brand extension was announced, the WWE are doing a great job of making sure both SmackDown Live and Monday Night Raw are their own entities.

Not only that, but you could argue that the blue brand is certainly holding its own when it comes to rivalling the ‘A’ show as fans continue to tune into SmackDown, and they don’t tune out like they do with the three-hour Raw.

SMACKDOWN VS. RAW

Perhaps the three-hour format is the main reason for enjoyment being taken out of fans’ viewing pleasure, but it’s clear that there’s a difference in the content, and what creative are coming up with on a weekly basis.

Despite Raw still achieving big numbers compared to SmackDown, NoDQ has revealed an interesting picture on their Twitter account which just goes to show that fans are far less interested in what the red brand has to offer.

The image was of the crowd in attendance, and shows the huge difference in how many people purchased tickets to go to the events this week – with SmackDown looking like it was packed to the rafters while Raw was struggling to fill up the seats.

ATTENDANCES

The quality of the shows was definitely reflected in the crowd attendance, and the blacked-out area on the Raw picture speaks volumes.

You could say the WWE market in Green Bay is smaller than St. Paul – but you have to consider that it’s WWE booking these shows in the arenas, and this was their go-home episode of Raw before the Fastlane event.

WWE should have gone all-out on Raw this week to build-up the pay-per-view on Sunday, but they failed to do so with a lacklustre show and the crowd just showed that.

Maybe Raw's creative team need to start using more of their roster like SmackDown does.

