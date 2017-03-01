Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE

Is RAW still the A show?.

Image shows just how much more popular SmackDown currently is than RAW

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Although it seemed as if we were heading down a familiar path when the brand extension was announced, the WWE are doing a great job of making sure both SmackDown Live and Monday Night Raw are their own entities.

Not only that, but you could argue that the blue brand is certainly holding its own when it comes to rivalling the ‘A’ show as fans continue to tune into SmackDown, and they don’t tune out like they do with the three-hour Raw.

SMACKDOWN VS. RAW

Perhaps the three-hour format is the main reason for enjoyment being taken out of fans’ viewing pleasure, but it’s clear that there’s a difference in the content, and what creative are coming up with on a weekly basis.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Despite Raw still achieving big numbers compared to SmackDown, NoDQ has revealed an interesting picture on their Twitter account which just goes to show that fans are far less interested in what the red brand has to offer.

The image was of the crowd in attendance, and shows the huge difference in how many people purchased tickets to go to the events this week – with SmackDown looking like it was packed to the rafters while Raw was struggling to fill up the seats.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

Matt Hardy fuels WWE rumours with response to Bray Wyatt tweet

Matt Hardy fuels WWE rumours with response to Bray Wyatt tweet

WATCH: WWE’s referees did something hilarious when RAW went off air

WATCH: WWE’s referees did something hilarious when RAW went off air

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s FIFA cards from 2005-2017 show something incredible

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s FIFA cards from 2005-2017 show something incredible

You've probably never heard of the player that was highest-rated on FIFA 03

You've probably never heard of the player that was highest-rated on FIFA 03

ATTENDANCES

The quality of the shows was definitely reflected in the crowd attendance, and the blacked-out area on the Raw picture speaks volumes.

You could say the WWE market in Green Bay is smaller than St. Paul – but you have to consider that it’s WWE booking these shows in the arenas, and this was their go-home episode of Raw before the Fastlane event.

WWE should have gone all-out on Raw this week to build-up the pay-per-view on Sunday, but they failed to do so with a lacklustre show and the crowd just showed that.

Maybe Raw's creative team need to start using more of their roster like SmackDown does.

What do you make of the attendance differences between Raw and SmackDown this week? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
WWE

Trending Stories

New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

Matt Hardy fuels WWE rumours with response to Bray Wyatt tweet

Matt Hardy fuels WWE rumours with response to Bray Wyatt tweet

WATCH: WWE’s referees did something hilarious when RAW went off air

WATCH: WWE’s referees did something hilarious when RAW went off air

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s FIFA cards from 2005-2017 show something incredible

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s FIFA cards from 2005-2017 show something incredible

You've probably never heard of the player that was highest-rated on FIFA 03

You've probably never heard of the player that was highest-rated on FIFA 03

The Jamaal Charles tweet current Chiefs RB sent 5 minutes after he was released

The Jamaal Charles tweet current Chiefs RB sent 5 minutes after he was released

Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

Kevin Owens finally reveals why he turned on Chris Jericho

Kevin Owens finally reveals why he turned on Chris Jericho

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again