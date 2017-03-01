Official online NBA destination in the UK

Kevin Durant.

Three ways Kevin Durant's injury will change the NBA season, playoffs

All and all, it was considered good news on Wednesday when the Golden State Warriors found out Kevin Durant would be out for about four weeks, but probably not much more.

The grade two MCL sprain and bruised tibia diagnosis was much better than the alternative, which could have had Durant on the shelf for a year.

Although Durant is expected back by the playoffs (and definitely before getting too deep into the postseason), the NBA will still see dramatic fallouts from his absence.

Here are three ways Durant's injury will impact the rest of the season.

STEPH, KAWHI ENTER MVP DISCUSSION

All season long, Russell Westbrook and James Harden have been the front-runners for the MVP award.

Westbrook is averaging a triple-double (31.2 points, 10.6 rebounds and 10.3 assists per game as of Wednesday) and Harden's ridiculous stats aren't too far behind.

However, a closer look at Stephen Curry's numbers show the Davidson sharp-shooter isn't too far off the numbers he posted in his last two seasons -- which both were MVP years.

Portland Trail Blazers v Golden State Warriors - Game Five

He's already scoring a full point more per game than he got two seasons ago, and that number should go up with Durant off.

If Curry can take the lead and help the Warriors to a strong finish in the final 22 games -- and hold off San Antonio -- then maybe he's right back in this year's race.

Speaking of San Antonio, let's say the Spurs take advantage of KD's absence and make up the four-game deficit they have in the West. If that's the case, can we keep denying the brilliance of Kawhi Leonard?

Without Tim Duncan and while other San Antonio veterans continue to age, Leonard quietly have the Spurs at 45-13.

Perhaps the league's best defensive player, Leonard is also getting 25.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.

It's time Kawhi gets serious MVP consideration.

CAVALIERS NOW THE FAVORITES

Some pundits were saying it after the Cleveland Cavaliers signed Andrew Bogut and even more jumped on board after getting Deron Williams.

But now with Durant on the shelf awhile, it's safe the say LeBron and the Cavaliers are now the team to beat.

This is despite Cleveland having injury concerns of its own, as Kevin Love could be out for the rest of the regular season too.

Cleveland Cavaliers v Golden State Warriors

But not all injuries are created equal. The fact of the matter is that Cleveland won't need Love until deeper in the playoffs than Golden State will need Durant. Not only to get through opponents, but also to rediscover the feel for playing for a new team, while Love and the Cavs did it together last year.

DOOR OPENS FOR SPURS, ROCKETS

Even if San Antonio or Houston does not catch Golden State to overtake the NBA's first seed, the teams both have a better chance of knocking off the Warriors against a hobbled Durant.

Durant probably would've seen some defensive time against Leonard, and that just became much more difficult.

Against the Rockets, there isn't really an easy player to defend when you have a bum knee. That team could put Harden, Eric Gordon, Lou Williams, Trevor Ariza and Clint Capela on the court (or go small with Ryan Anderson)... you can't hide defensively on any of those guys, and need to be active to get out to those shooters.

The Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz, teams that before had no chance in the second round against Golden State, suddenly have hope.

If his recovery doesn't go well, Durant could be out for the second round, or maybe just coming back.

Look, NBA fans should hate seeing Durant go down, as his run for his first title is a great story for a great competitor.

But as far as competitiveness and intrigue throughout the league, KD's knee just delivered some more.

Now, it's more of a wide-open game.

