Peter Moore.

Liverpool's new chief exec was once a character in South Park

It's not often that people involved with the Premier League are sent up in cartoons, but there is now one man that can make the first claim after appearing in South Park.

The American cartoon has a long history of making fun of divisive characters in the media, and if Reds fans are thinking they've seen him before there's a great reason why.

Having been installed as Liverpool's new CEO, Moore claims to be a boyhood Reds fan and has spent years as the Chief Competition Officer for EA Sports, and in 2011 his likeness made a rather foul-mouthed appearance on the show.

Article continues below

In the 2011 episode, the boys decided to set up a business to help crack babies (yes, seriously) by creating a video game.

Moore didn't come out of the episode favourably, and in fact, actually came across as quite abhorrent.

Article continues below

When the boys told his character that they wanted to use the money the game made to help others, the cartoon Moore (known as Mr Peters) replied: "Oh well ... f*** em! And f*** you too! I p*** in your faces. Now let's part with that ol' EA Sports saying: Get the f*** outta my building!"

However, rather than losing his cool about it, he actually embraced it and made a joke about it shortly after.

When finishing a speech at an EA conference after the episode aired he said: "Before I go I'd like to leave you with that good ol EA Sport saying. Get the ... No I can't do that."

So fair play to him, not everyone would take a joke like that in their stride.

We should stress that the real Peter Moore is probably nothing like Mr Peters, but quite how the creators of South Park knew who he was is pretty surprising.

