UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov.

UFC releases ‘Top-8 Finishes’ footage ahead of UFC 209

UFC 209 is coming up on Saturday March 4 and the company has been steadily building the hype for this event after the disappointing impression that UFC 208 left on many viewers.

The fight card for this event seems stocked to the brim with fighters and matchups that would seem to indicate a step up from Dana White’s most recent product.

Two world titles will be on the line and proven fighters have been booked which will cut down on some of the lackluster performances on display at 208.

Right now, 209 is poised to be the most satisfying event that UFC will put on this year until some of the bigger names announce their plans for the rest of the year.

Adding fuel to the fire, the company has released their latest edition of ‘Top-8 Finishes’ on their YouTube account, which serves as a lights-out showcase for all the talent that will be in the cage on Saturday.

Tyron Woodley and Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson are facing off in the main event for the welterweight title, but many think that the Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson bout will potentially more exciting.

Huge knockout potential fighters like Rashad Evans, Mark Hunt and Alistair Overeem all loom as highlight makers on the card as well.

With so many great competitors represented, the chances of Saturday’s event delivering the goods are sky high and now all fans need are the punishing strikes this weekend.

There might be enough great moments for another ‘Top-8’ on Monday.

Khabib Nurmagomedov
UFC
Nate Diaz
Dana White

