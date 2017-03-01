Gennady Golovkin weighs in on potential McGregor vs. Mayweather fight

In the world of combat sports, the biggest story continues to revolve around the never-ending saga between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather.

Everyone is aware of what’s going on now; both men claim they want to fight but we just can’t seem to get across that final hurdle and get the confirmation of the two meeting in a boxing ring.

MAYWEATHER VS. MCGREGOR

Even though it seems like the trash talk will continue and we’ll never advance from the stage we’re currently at, there are fans that are hopeful of a blockbuster agreement being agreed.

However, current IBO, IBF and WBC middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin isn’t somebody who’s excited at the prospect of the fight, claiming it’s only being staged for commercial reasons.

You could say Golovkin and the Notorious were in a similar boat at one position, as the Irishman had been calling out Mayweather while Triple G is trying his hardest to secure a massive showdown with Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez.

However, he agrees with his middleweight rival that this isn’t a fight that should happen, and also offered his prediction – McGregor stands no chance of winning.

COMMERCIAL FIGHT

Speaking to ESPN’s First Take, the heavy-hitting Kazakh said: “It’s not too much interest for this fight because it’s a commercial fight, a business fight.

“It’s not boxing, it’s just very good for Floyd’s record.”

When asked to rate McGregor’s chances, Golovkin didn’t tiptoe around the question. “Maybe 100% (McGregor has no chance of winning)," said Golovkin.

His comments are rather strange now, especially since Golovkin told TMZ earlier this year that he can’t rule McGregor out completely.

Back then, he said: “A little bit difficult for Conor. I respect him and he’s a great athlete and a great UFC fighter.

“A little bit different, boxing and UFC. Everybody has a chance. I think Conor, he has a lot of chance.”

Who knows why Golovkin changed his stance in a matter months, but perhaps his own desire to fight Mayweather has something to do with it.

