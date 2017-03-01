Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

UFC

Golovkin has had his say.

Gennady Golovkin weighs in on potential McGregor vs. Mayweather fight

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

In the world of combat sports, the biggest story continues to revolve around the never-ending saga between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather.

Everyone is aware of what’s going on now; both men claim they want to fight but we just can’t seem to get across that final hurdle and get the confirmation of the two meeting in a boxing ring.

MAYWEATHER VS. MCGREGOR

Even though it seems like the trash talk will continue and we’ll never advance from the stage we’re currently at, there are fans that are hopeful of a blockbuster agreement being agreed.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

However, current IBO, IBF and WBC middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin isn’t somebody who’s excited at the prospect of the fight, claiming it’s only being staged for commercial reasons.

You could say Golovkin and the Notorious were in a similar boat at one position, as the Irishman had been calling out Mayweather while Triple G is trying his hardest to secure a massive showdown with Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

Matt Hardy fuels WWE rumours with response to Bray Wyatt tweet

Matt Hardy fuels WWE rumours with response to Bray Wyatt tweet

WATCH: WWE’s referees did something hilarious when RAW went off air

WATCH: WWE’s referees did something hilarious when RAW went off air

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s FIFA cards from 2005-2017 show something incredible

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s FIFA cards from 2005-2017 show something incredible

You've probably never heard of the player that was highest-rated on FIFA 03

You've probably never heard of the player that was highest-rated on FIFA 03

However, he agrees with his middleweight rival that this isn’t a fight that should happen, and also offered his prediction – McGregor stands no chance of winning.

COMMERCIAL FIGHT

Speaking to ESPN’s First Take, the heavy-hitting Kazakh said: “It’s not too much interest for this fight because it’s a commercial fight, a business fight.

“It’s not boxing, it’s just very good for Floyd’s record.”

When asked to rate McGregor’s chances, Golovkin didn’t tiptoe around the question. “Maybe 100% (McGregor has no chance of winning)," said Golovkin.

His comments are rather strange now, especially since Golovkin told TMZ earlier this year that he can’t rule McGregor out completely.

UFC 205: Press Conference

Back then, he said: “A little bit difficult for Conor. I respect him and he’s a great athlete and a great UFC fighter.

“A little bit different, boxing and UFC. Everybody has a chance. I think Conor, he has a lot of chance.”

Who knows why Golovkin changed his stance in a matter months, but perhaps his own desire to fight Mayweather has something to do with it.

Do you agree with Gennady Golovkin? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
UFC
Nate Diaz
Dana White

Trending Stories

New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

Matt Hardy fuels WWE rumours with response to Bray Wyatt tweet

Matt Hardy fuels WWE rumours with response to Bray Wyatt tweet

WATCH: WWE’s referees did something hilarious when RAW went off air

WATCH: WWE’s referees did something hilarious when RAW went off air

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s FIFA cards from 2005-2017 show something incredible

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s FIFA cards from 2005-2017 show something incredible

You've probably never heard of the player that was highest-rated on FIFA 03

You've probably never heard of the player that was highest-rated on FIFA 03

The Jamaal Charles tweet current Chiefs RB sent 5 minutes after he was released

The Jamaal Charles tweet current Chiefs RB sent 5 minutes after he was released

Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

Ex-WWE favourite, Wade Bennett, just gave himself a perfect new character name

Ex-WWE favourite, Wade Bennett, just gave himself a perfect new character name

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - UFC Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again