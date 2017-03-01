Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Neymar scores fantastic free-kick for Barcelona vs Sporting Gijon

Barcelona followed up their win over Atletico Madrid at the weekend with another impressive performance and victory over Sporting Gijon on Wednesday night.

Hoping to at least temporarily leap above Real Madrid at the top of La Liga, Luis Enrique's side barely had to get out of second gear to defeat a team in the middle of a tough battle against relegation.

In truth, the game had virtually ended as a contest after half an hour when Barca raced into a 3-1 lead.

Lionel Messi and an own goal had put the home side into a strong position early on, however, Sporting pulled one back through Carlos Castro to offer a glimmer of hope.

Nevertheless, the Catalan giants' quality shone through and they put their opponents to the sword with further goals from Luis Suarez, Paco Alcacer, Ivan Rakitic a very special free-kick from Neymar to crown a 6-1 win.

With the three points already sealed, Enrique wisely took the opportunity to rest Messi for the final 30 minutes.

And with the Argentine star off the pitch, everyone was intrigued to see who would step forward when the hosts picked up a free-kick in a dangerous area just outside the box.

It turned out to be Neymar and he proved that anything Messi can do, he is more than capable of doing too.

From the right, the Brazilian forward produced a stunning curling effort into the top corner - see the video below.

It was Neymar's 11th goal of the season. He certainly enjoyed it and so did plenty of fans on Twitter.

Sporting goalkeeper Ivan Cuellar was given absolutely no chance and had little choice but to pick the ball up from the back of the net for the fifth time of the night.

Barcelona's attention will now be on Real Madrid's match later tonight against Las Palmas to see if they can hold on to the top spot.

Topics:
La Liga
Football

