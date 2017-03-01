Fans react to Claudio Bravo's latest howler vs Huddersfield

Oh dear. Claudio Bravo hasn't got off to the best of starts since joining Manchester City over the summer.

Given his reputation and how much he cost, fans were expecting to see a little more from the Chilean international, but if anything his presence has looked to make City's defence shakier.

He already has a few blunders under his belt this term, so it's always worth wondering when the next one is coming.

Well, there's no need to wait, as it came during City's FA Cup replay with Huddersfield Town, and what's more is that it came early in the first half.

Keeping with the spirit of getting things out of the way early, the former Barcelona stopper was left to scoop the ball from the back of the net after just seven minutes.

The Championship side started the game brightly and looked to harry City in the early stages with a high energy approach.

Their passing was crisp and purposeful and with seven minutes on the clock Huddersfield broke away down the left with Philip Billings setting up Harry Bunn to drive a low shot at City's goal.

Unfortunately it went straight at the keeper, but fortunately that keeper is Claudio Bravo, who allowed the shot to slip through his hands and his legs and into the net.

It was a sweet moment for Bunn, who came through the City youth ranks, but the fans were more unhappy with their goalkeeper and took to social media to express their growing dissatisfaction with him.

With this coming just days after Pep Guardiola distanced himself from bringing Joe Hart back this summer, could he perhaps still change his mind?

