Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Claudio Bravo.

Fans react to Claudio Bravo's latest howler vs Huddersfield

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Oh dear. Claudio Bravo hasn't got off to the best of starts since joining Manchester City over the summer.

Given his reputation and how much he cost, fans were expecting to see a little more from the Chilean international, but if anything his presence has looked to make City's defence shakier.

He already has a few blunders under his belt this term, so it's always worth wondering when the next one is coming.

Well, there's no need to wait, as it came during City's FA Cup replay with Huddersfield Town, and what's more is that it came early in the first half.

Keeping with the spirit of getting things out of the way early, the former Barcelona stopper was left to scoop the ball from the back of the net after just seven minutes.

The Championship side started the game brightly and looked to harry City in the early stages with a high energy approach.

Their passing was crisp and purposeful and with seven minutes on the clock Huddersfield broke away down the left with Philip Billings setting up Harry Bunn to drive a low shot at City's goal.

Unfortunately it went straight at the keeper, but fortunately that keeper is Claudio Bravo, who allowed the shot to slip through his hands and his legs and into the net.

It was a sweet moment for Bunn, who came through the City youth ranks, but the fans were more unhappy with their goalkeeper and took to social media to express their growing dissatisfaction with him.

With this coming just days after Pep Guardiola distanced himself from bringing Joe Hart back this summer, could he perhaps still change his mind?

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Sergio Aguero
FA Cup
Football
Raheem Sterling

Trending Stories

New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

Matt Hardy fuels WWE rumours with response to Bray Wyatt tweet

Matt Hardy fuels WWE rumours with response to Bray Wyatt tweet

WATCH: WWE’s referees did something hilarious when RAW went off air

WATCH: WWE’s referees did something hilarious when RAW went off air

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s FIFA cards from 2005-2017 show something incredible

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s FIFA cards from 2005-2017 show something incredible

You've probably never heard of the player that was highest-rated on FIFA 03

You've probably never heard of the player that was highest-rated on FIFA 03

The Jamaal Charles tweet current Chiefs RB sent 5 minutes after he was released

The Jamaal Charles tweet current Chiefs RB sent 5 minutes after he was released

Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

Ex-WWE favourite, Wade Bennett, just gave himself a perfect new character name

Ex-WWE favourite, Wade Bennett, just gave himself a perfect new character name

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again