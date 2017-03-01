Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Nate Diaz wants the winner of Mayweather-McGregor in the ring

Nate Diaz hasn’t stepped foot in the cage since his last UFC loss to Conor McGregor in August of last year.

Most UFC experts believe that fans will not see him in the ring until UFC books the third fight between he and McGregor.

A big problem with that is the fact Notorious is not taking any other fights until he gets his shot at Floyd Mayweather in a boxing ring.

Diaz has no problem waiting for that and in a big interview at Virgil Hunter Gym the UFC superstar mentioned that he is willing to take on the winner of that fight in a superfight of his own.

The Stockton native said: “I’m the only one with the credentials to fight both of you. They claim they’re the best in the world, Mayweather has been for years, I’ve beat McGregor twice. Everyone forgets that. I got [the] winner, straight up.”

That statement is a bold proclamation from the 31-year-old as no one doubts that he could hold his own against the outspoken UFC lightweight champion, but Money Mayweather is another story.

Nate will have to wait his turn as his rival still has to secure a bout against the Welterweight champion who is currently retired.

Still, the idea of a superfight involving the UFC star would still be enticing if McGregor was to win against Mayweather.

All we have now is speculation, but it becomes more and more clear everyday that this is the fight that everyone wants to see.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

