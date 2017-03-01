Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Let Professor Steve Austin explain the science of the Stone Cold Stunner to you

The Stone Cold Stunner was cool before an RKO ever came out of nowhere.

Stone Cold Steve Austin made his impact felt in the WWE one kick to the gut at a time, leaving a path of chaos behind him whenever it was time for the Texas Rattlesnake to bite.

The move is arguably as iconic as the crashing glass that comes before Stone Cold hits the ring, and he decided to go on a six-minute rant on how to properly execute the move to Kevin Owens during the Steve Austin Show.

Austin went on a tangent to Owens before breaking it down, giving the WWE Universal champion a hard time about taking his move and still not finishing Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble.

Then he got down to the science of it. The secret details of the stunner were revealed as he broke down the three-step process. The whole segment can be watched via the YouTube video below:

“When you kick the guy in the gut, right in the diaphragm, boom, you suck the oxygen right out of his lungs. All the sudden his brain's like, 'I need to breathe.'”

The boot was always the sign of what was to coming chaos. Once the gut kick happened, there was no turning back:

p1ba5prn2518lepp517ii18gpf9e9.jpg

It was deeper than creating a window of position, Profession Steve Austin goes on to explain:

“There's more to it than positioning,” said of the boot setup.

“You're robbing the lungs of precious oxygen, which the heart needs to pump to the cranial region which houses the brain. All the sudden, that person doesn't know where to crap or whine or watch because they can't breathe and then WHAM.”

The next step is securing your opponent's head, and there's a very scientific reason for that, as explained by Austin.

"You've got two holes here in each side of your jaw, the foramen nerves. That's where people get knocked out.

"So, basically, when you grab that head, put it on top of your collarbone. This AC region, your trapezoid right on the end of your shoulder, you're locking that jaw down."

Like so:

p1ba5psm6q162h12bo1icslma1nknb.jpg

“Now lets take double body weight, 500 pounds give or take, hitting you with an uppercut. That's both men's weight coming down on the shoulder," Austin said of the last step in stunning someone.

"You hit your a** on the mat, the mat springs you back up. The vertebrae in your back give that energy a direct path through the shoulder to his damn jaw bone. WHAM, lights out”

p1ba5ptmh1s0gu5f1hl5a6vkl1d.jpg

“It's a one, two, three step process. Destruction on the other end if executed to perfection,” Austin concluded.

And there you have the greatest explanation ever of the Stunner, courtesy of the man himself.



