Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

Joel Embiid.

76ers star big man Joel Embiid out for season with knee injury

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The Philadelphia 76ers had to make another heartbreaking announcement regarding their big-time draft lottery pick Joel Embiid.

His pseudo-rookie season has been amazing to watch, as the former Kansas Jayhawk has looked like every-bit the top pick he was billed to be. Injury problems had robbed him of of a chance to show that over the past two seasons, but he's been a standout player.

The injury bug is back at it again, and the 76ers announced a major setback for Embiid.

The 76ers officially ruled Embiid out for the remainder of the season, releasing a statement indicating the previous meniscus injury he was diagnosed with in January was more severe than previously thought.

"The assesment of Monday's follow-up MRI of Joel Embiid's left knee appears to reveal that the area affected by the bone bruise has improved significantly, while the previously identified meniscus tear appears more pronounced in this most recent scan," the statement read

The bright side is the bone bruise healing well, but it's only a minor victory with a much larger setback in front of the franchise. The Sixers also recently announced 2016 No. 1 pick Ben Simmons will miss the remainder of the season.

Embiid appeared to be the Rookie of the Year frontrunner, tantalizing with his refined skillset of post moves. The joy he brought on and off the court, and social media star he's been through the season has been a feel-good story for the returning big man.

He was averaging 20.2 points per game despite playing a limited 25.4 minutes per game, immediately a scoring threat even in his first year competing against NBA talent. 

Do you think Embiid's health will always hamper him, or is it too early to give up? Let us know in the comments!

Topics:
NBA
Western Conference
Eastern Conference
LeBron James
Cleveland Cavaliers
Central Division
Joel Embiid
Philadelphia Sixers
Atlantic Division
Kevin Durant
Oklahoma City Thunder
Northwest Division

Trending Stories

New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

Matt Hardy fuels WWE rumours with response to Bray Wyatt tweet

Matt Hardy fuels WWE rumours with response to Bray Wyatt tweet

WATCH: WWE’s referees did something hilarious when RAW went off air

WATCH: WWE’s referees did something hilarious when RAW went off air

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s FIFA cards from 2005-2017 show something incredible

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s FIFA cards from 2005-2017 show something incredible

You've probably never heard of the player that was highest-rated on FIFA 03

You've probably never heard of the player that was highest-rated on FIFA 03

The Jamaal Charles tweet current Chiefs RB sent 5 minutes after he was released

The Jamaal Charles tweet current Chiefs RB sent 5 minutes after he was released

Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

Ex-WWE favourite, Wade Bennett, just gave himself a perfect new character name

Ex-WWE favourite, Wade Bennett, just gave himself a perfect new character name

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again