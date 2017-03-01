The Philadelphia 76ers had to make another heartbreaking announcement regarding their big-time draft lottery pick Joel Embiid.

His pseudo-rookie season has been amazing to watch, as the former Kansas Jayhawk has looked like every-bit the top pick he was billed to be. Injury problems had robbed him of of a chance to show that over the past two seasons, but he's been a standout player.

The injury bug is back at it again, and the 76ers announced a major setback for Embiid.

The 76ers officially ruled Embiid out for the remainder of the season, releasing a statement indicating the previous meniscus injury he was diagnosed with in January was more severe than previously thought.

"The assesment of Monday's follow-up MRI of Joel Embiid's left knee appears to reveal that the area affected by the bone bruise has improved significantly, while the previously identified meniscus tear appears more pronounced in this most recent scan," the statement read.

The bright side is the bone bruise healing well, but it's only a minor victory with a much larger setback in front of the franchise. The Sixers also recently announced 2016 No. 1 pick Ben Simmons will miss the remainder of the season.

Embiid appeared to be the Rookie of the Year frontrunner, tantalizing with his refined skillset of post moves. The joy he brought on and off the court, and social media star he's been through the season has been a feel-good story for the returning big man.

He was averaging 20.2 points per game despite playing a limited 25.4 minutes per game, immediately a scoring threat even in his first year competing against NBA talent.

