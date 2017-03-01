Although it seems like WWE fans will never have to witness a company without John Cena, there’s going to be a day where the 16-time world champion calls it a day.

There are opportunities there for him in Hollywood, and they are often referred to on television with many believing it’s only a matter of time before he ‘sells out’ completely, but the WWE must think of ways to give him a fitting end.

RETIREMENT LOOMING?

That’s not to say it’ll happen this year, but the WWE could certainly take advantage of it and end his full-time in-ring career at a big stage and perhaps select one superstar to retire him - like what Shawn Michaels and Ric Flair did.

If that’s the route WWE go down, here are the five stars I believe should be in prime position to end Cena’s decorated career.

AJ STYLES

AJ Styles has already shocked the world when he was booked to defeat Cena clean on numerous occasions, and if he’s sticking around for a lot longer than Cena, then there’s perhaps no safer option than Styles.

He’s already a bona fide main event star, he makes the company lots of money and he’s somebody the fans love, so it’s the risk-free choice. It must be a worthy star, similar to picking the perfect wrestler to end The Undertaker’s streak, you can’t look back in the record books and squirm when you read the name of somebody who never reached the top.

If he wants to stay as the face that runs the place, there may come a time where he needs to get rid of Cena for good.

BROCK LESNAR

If you’re looking at the most destructive way to send Cena out of the WWE, then there’s nothing wrong with adding another major accolade alongside Lesnar’s name.

He’s won pretty much everything possible in the company, and it’s why they’ve made him into this blockbuster star attraction who simply cannot be beaten. Once he defeats Goldberg – if he does – then there’s nothing else he needs to stick around for.

His name will forever be etched in history as the one in 21-1, and the best way to have Lesnar go down as one of the greatest of all time is to have him finish Cena once and for all as well.

THE MIZ

The Miz is one of the best heels in the company, and his feuds with Cena will go down in recent memory as not only personal but very entertaining.

The Miz has proven that he’s going to stick around, and a face run simply doesn’t work too well for him. What else can he do cement himself as the most hated man in the company?

Picking up a vital win against Cena will be the best way to make him the uber-heel for years to come, and you can bet he’d use that as material to help grow his character further when he continues to refer to himself as the one that sent Super Cena into retirement.

KURT ANGLE

It’s a risk, but it’s one that could pay off in the long run. It all depends on when Cena chooses to retire, and if Angle is healthy enough to not only compete in a match, but make it a good one.

Angle is a far safer bet than a pick from the future, as he’s enjoyed his decorated career which makes him more deserving. As opposed to somebody like Baron Corbin who is doing great now, but we don’t know what his future will hold in five years.

Plus, Cena made his main roster debut against Angle years ago, and it would be fitting to come full circle with Angle being Cena’s first and last opponent.

THE UNDERTAKER

If you want a historic name to do the job, then you can’t overlook The Undertaker.

Granted, it looks more likely that The Deadman will retire before Cena will, but if there’s any chance to do it – and if Cena wants it – then you can be sure he’ll lace up his boots to give the fans something they’ve wanted to see for years at WrestleMania.

It’s good that Cena isn’t showing any signs of slowing down, but if there’s a feud to happen at WrestleMania, then WWE can't afford to overlook this one.

