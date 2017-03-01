The WWE is on track to lose a former World Heavyweight Champion.

Jack Swagger has asked the promotion to release him from his contract, going on Chael Sonnen's "Beyond the Fight" podcast to make the announcement himself.

"As of yesterday I asked for my release from WWE," Swagger said. He goes on to explain that it came down to a contract dispute, and even hinted at going down a surprising new career path.

Article continues below

"Basically it came down to contract negotiations and we were way off. They didn't value me, at what I thought I was valued at. You can be angry about because wrestling is something you get so passionate about, but this was a business decision," Swagger said.

"They weren't giving me the opportunity to make the full amount of income I could for my family, so when you put it like that, it's time to go."

Article continues below

What comes next swagger remains in the air, but he said he definitely intends to wrestle independently across the globe.

Even more interesting, though, is that he laid down a heavy hint he'd be interested in stepping into the octagon.

"Chael we talked about this last time, it'd be really hard to turn down," Swagger said. "If anybody wants to pay me to get in the cage, I'm down."

WWE stars going into MMA always turns into a fascinating story to watch, and that he has ties to somebody so close to the sport in Sonnen to bridge that sort of future, the possibility is definitely not out of question.

The full interview can be listened to below:

Do you think the WWE should have paid Swagger what he wanted, or was his time with the company up? Let us know in the comments!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms