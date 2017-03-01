Gareth Bale has only just come back from a lengthy spell on the sidelines through injury but he can expect to spend some more time away from the action now.

Real Madrid took on Las Palmas on Wednesday night just hours after Barcelona had overtaken them at the top of La Liga so the pressure was to secure three points at home.

They were even gifted an early lead after Isco beat the offside trap to calmly slot home a 1v1 chance.

But that was about as good as it got for the hosts at the Bernabeu.

Las Palmas hit back immediately through Tana, who expertly turned Sergio Ramos before powerfully striking home.

Madrid had a couple of chances before the break but they were clearly frustrated by their inability to regain the lead.

Nevertheless, the game's entire outlook completely changed just two minutes into the second half when Bale lost his head.

It all started when the Welsh international needlessly tripped up Jonathan Viera in the middle of the pitch.

Viera reacted angrily and gave Bale a light push on the shoulder while referee booked the Real Madrid star.

However, as you can see in the video below, Bale wasn't at all impressed with Viera's antics and retaliated with a vicious push of his own.

The official Fernandez Borbalan was then left with no choice but to issue the 27-year-old his second yellow card in as many seconds - sending the Bernabeu into silence.

Bale is usually a pretty cool customer and remarkably, it was his first red card since October 2008.

To rub more salt into Madrid's wounds, it was Viera who subsequently put Las Palmas into the lead from the penalty spot after a Ramos handball.

Kevin-Prince Boateng then added a third to seemingly take the game out of Madrid's clutches.

However, this Real Madrid side never give up and pulled one back through Cristiano Ronaldo with four minutes left.

The Portuguese star then completed the comeback with a great header to crown a thrilling encounter.

After that late drama one point separates La Liga's top two now. Los Blancos still have one game in hand over Barca but the overall performance could just cause a bit of anxiety within the Spanish capital.

