Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Swimming

Phelps thinks the Anti-Doping system needs a lot of work.

Michael Phelps doesn't believe he's ever been at a truly clean international competition

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

"I don't believe I've stood at an international competition and the rest of the field has been clean", the damning words from the all-time most decorated Olympian, Michael Phelps as per the Daily Mirror.

Phelps was called in to give evidence to a US House of Representatives hearin that was looking at waysof improving anti-doping measures worldwide.

The US government provides funding to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), and are looking into increasing the amount they give to them in an effort to fight against worldwide drug abuse in sport.

Article continues below

Speaking on whether he has ever felt that his sport of swimming has ever been played on a level-playing-field, Phelps argued that:

"I don't believe that. I don't think I've ever felt that. Internationally I think there has to be something done, and it has to be done now.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

Matt Hardy fuels WWE rumours with response to Bray Wyatt tweet

Matt Hardy fuels WWE rumours with response to Bray Wyatt tweet

Ex-WWE favourite, Wade Bennett, just gave himself a perfect new character name

Ex-WWE favourite, Wade Bennett, just gave himself a perfect new character name

You've probably never heard of the player that was highest-rated on FIFA 03

You've probably never heard of the player that was highest-rated on FIFA 03

Video: Gareth Bale completely loses his head and gets sent off v Las Palmas

Video: Gareth Bale completely loses his head and gets sent off v Las Palmas

"Throughout my career, I have thought that some athletes were cheating and in some cases those suspicions were confirmed.

"Given all the testing I and others have been through, I have a hard time understanding this".

Phelps argued that life as an athlete is hard with all the constant monitoring of drug abuse, but said that the hassle is worth it if it stops people from resorting to performance-enhancing substances.

Phelps was tested 13 times prior to competing at the 2016 Rio games, often unannounced. There were 1,913 athletes across 10 'high-risk' sports that were never tested once.

SWIMMING-USA-FRA-PHELPS

"For us, sometimes it's annoying when we get woken up at 6 o'clock in the morning but, you know what, I'll do that to make sure that we're all competing at a fair level.

"I wish I could say that about everybody else in the world".

For Phelps, it is an issue of consistency. It's understanable that someone of his Olympic might (he has won 28 medals across four separate Olympic games) would be tested so regularly, particularly considering his use of marijuana back in 2009, but for almost 2,000 athletes not to be tested for substance abuse even once strikes one as a big oversight.

An increase in US government funding for WADA could go a long way in ensuring that more tests take place before big sporting events.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Michael Phelps
Olympics
Swimming
Team USA Olympics

Trending Stories

New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

Matt Hardy fuels WWE rumours with response to Bray Wyatt tweet

Matt Hardy fuels WWE rumours with response to Bray Wyatt tweet

Ex-WWE favourite, Wade Bennett, just gave himself a perfect new character name

Ex-WWE favourite, Wade Bennett, just gave himself a perfect new character name

You've probably never heard of the player that was highest-rated on FIFA 03

You've probably never heard of the player that was highest-rated on FIFA 03

Video: Gareth Bale completely loses his head and gets sent off v Las Palmas

Video: Gareth Bale completely loses his head and gets sent off v Las Palmas

The Jamaal Charles tweet current Chiefs RB sent 5 minutes after he was released

The Jamaal Charles tweet current Chiefs RB sent 5 minutes after he was released

Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

Report: Broncos to discuss acquiring Tony Romo - but only on one condition

WATCH: WWE’s referees did something hilarious when RAW went off air

WATCH: WWE’s referees did something hilarious when RAW went off air

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - Swimming Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again