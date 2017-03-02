Eddie Hearn explains why he thinks Haye vs Bellew will be "an intriguing fight"

Promoter Eddie Hearn believes that David Haye vs Tony Bellew will be a great fight, and that the two fighters are quite evenly matched.

Hearn, in his column for the Daily Mail, was bigging up the fight that has been dominating headlines for weeks thanks to the big-headed and often violent build-up to Saturday's fight from both fighters.

"On Monday we witnessed Haye spiral out of control at the Liverpool press conference, abusing the Bellew fans and I think there is little doubt that Tony is under his skin."

Indeed, Haye was swearing at the crowd of Bellew supporters who had turned up to the press conference. He seems to have become irrtitated by Bellew, and will relish his chance to beat him on March 4.

Hearn explains that since the heated press conference, Haye has been suffering from rumours surrounding a potential Achilles injury, rumours that have caught Twitter by storm.

"Twitter then blew up amid rumours that Haye was out [of] the fight after suffering an achilles injury in training".

The fight's aggressive backdrop of violent talks and heated press conferences is all coming to a head before the two enter the ring at the O2 Arena. Hearn thinks it will all be worth it:

"It's an intriguing fight and I think you will get a shock on the scales on Friday with their weights much closer than anticipated. David looked small at the press conference and I believe he opted for speed in this fight rather than size. He is very dangerous early on but so is Tony".

Hearn understands the games of each fighter well, but reckons that Bellew's will to win the fight is larger than Haye's who will rely on his immense power.

"Tony mustn't allow him to dictate the pace and tee off on him because we know all about his power. I think he has to make Haye fight, lure him into a dog fight because if this comes down to heart and will to win then trust me there is only one winner".

Hearn's thoughts on the fight are certainly interesting, and he definitely isn't writing Bellew off. It will be, as Hearn says, an intriguing fight on Saturday, live on Sky Box Office.

