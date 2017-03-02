Wednesday night saw the momentum of the La Liga title race just tweak slightly more favourably in Barcelona's direction.

The ten men of Real Madrid just about salvaged a dramatic 3-3 draw at home to Las Palmas but only after their fierce rivals ran riot against Sporting Gijon to return to the top of the table.

Just one point now separates the two teams, although Madrid do still have a game in hand over Luis Enrique's men.

On a night which was somewhat overshadowed by Enrique announcing he will leave the Camp Nou at the end of the season, Barcelona put in one of their most dominant performances of the campaign.

A 6-1 win in front of their own supporters ensured a fourth consecutive league victory for the Catalan giants.

As a contest, the game effectively ended in the first half after Barca raced into a 3-1 lead courtesy of goals from Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and an own goal from Juan Rodriguez.

Unfortunately for the neutrals, it meant that the second half simply became a case of seeing how many would Barcelona score.

Paco Alcacer scored their fourth after Messi's pass inside the box and it wasn't long before the Argentine was close to grabbing his second of the match.

Most teams should know the perils of conceding a free-kick against the Catalans by now and yet it feels like Messi usually gets at least one dead-ball opportunity every week.

With the result already secured and almost a friendly atmosphere being felt around the Camp Nou, the 29-year-old tried to score one of the cheekiest free-kicks of his career with a little dink over the wall.

As you can see in the video below, he very nearly pulled it off too as the ball bounced onto the bar and over.

He has scored some pretty special free-kicks lately but that one would have surely stuck in the memory had it gone in.

Although his chip missed the target, Neymar certainly appreciated his teammate's effort and in the second video is actually seen laughing at the sheer audacity of the attempt.

That was virtually Messi's last impact on proceedings as he was brought off by Enrique shortly after.

That meant Neymar took up free-kick duties and he brilliantly slotted home one of his own in the 65th minute.

Ivan Rakitic added a sixth before Sporting's misery was finally brought to an end by referee Sanchez Martinez.

Enrique's post-match announcement may have dampened the mood somewhat around Barcelona but the fans will certainly feel a lot happier looking at the table today than they did 24 hours ago.

