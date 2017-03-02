The reasons that led to Luis Enrique stepping down from Barcelona

It might seem like a strange time to announce that you're stepping away from one of football's highest profile jobs on the back of a 6-1 win, but that's exactly what Luis Enrique did on Wednesday night.

Barcelona may have been far from their best over the course of the season, but following this week's win they have temporarily leapfrogged Real Madrid at the tip of the table and with Las Palmas doing them a huge favour by holding Los Blancos to a draw, it's all still to play for.

But the 46-year-old confirmed that he won't be renewing his contract, which expires in June, citing fatigue as his main reason for stepping down.

Article continues below

It's something we've heard before, when Pep Guardiola decided to leave the post after revolutionising the side for three trophy-laden years.

While it may seem like a flimsy excuse to some, the pressure that comes with managing a club like Barca must take its toll. With Guardiola you could see a physical change, with the manager transforming from the picture of youth to a man seeing what hair he had left go grey and the wrinkles around the eyes deepen.

Article continues below

“I want to announce to everyone that I won’t continue at Barcelona next year. It’s difficult, but a decision I have thought about,” Luis Enrique said.

“I need to rest. That’s the main reason why I am not going to continue.”

But there are other reasons for his departure, too. As it stands Barca are on the verge of crashing out of the Champions League, having lost the first leg of their round of 16 tie 4-0 to a dominant Paris Saint Germain.

This is unacceptable for a club like Barca. The semi-finals should be a pre-requisite and the press the following day were savage.

There's a real prospect that the Catalan giants could end the campaign without a league or cup trophy, and that is something that just can't happen now the precedent has been set.

"There are three exciting months ahead," he added.

"We are in a difficult situation, especially in one competition, but with the help of everyone and if the stars align, we can turn that game around.

"I will give my full dedication in these three months."

So it sounds like he's up for the fight, but political matters within the dressing room are also becoming a real problem.

Earlier this week, reports in Spain suggested that Messi gave the club an ultimatum, saying that he would leave for the millions on offer in China if they didn't move Luis Enrique out the door.

Tensions between the two have been high in the past, but the manager has always placated the diminutive Argentine by delivering a huge haul of honours during his spell in charge.

But a major part of all of this could come down to the fact that the coach is trying to do too much to appease his star man.

A report in Goal on Tuesday saw Luis Enrique admit that his side are too reliant on Messi, whether he be in attack or a little deeper in midfield.

This could cause him all kenner of problems, from being afraid to tailor his tactics for fear of upsetting the 29-year-old, to risking going stale because Messi's influence on the dressing room will only allow him to do so much.

All good things must come to an end, though. Guardiola didn't overstay his welcome, and Luis Enrique won't either, he just needs to work to ensure he doesn't finish the season empty handed.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms