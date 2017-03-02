Official online NBA destination in the UK

Celtics overcome Cavaliers; Rockets easily down Clippers; Wizards beat Raptors

Knicks (25-36) 101, Magic (22-39) 90

Kristaps Porzingis (20/9/2) and Carmelo Anthony (17/9/2) came close to double-doubles in this comfortable victory. Orlando's Evan Fournier (22/2/2) had a game-high.

Wizards (36-23) 105, Raptors (36-25) 96

Bojan Bogdanovic (27/2/0) was huge off the bench as John Wall (12/4/13) had his customary points-assists double-double for the Washington. DeMar DeRozan (24/4/2) couldn't save the Raptors.

Mavericks (24-36) 95, Hawks (34-26) 100

Ersan Ilyasova (18/1/0) and Paul Millsap (18/8/10) were the deciding factors for Atlanta. Harrison Barnes (25/4/4) was 75% from three for Dallas.

Sixers (22-38) 98, Heat (28-33) 125

Tyler Johnson (24/2/4) shot 8-12 off the bench to help Miami to a comfortable win. Hassan Whiteside (15/11/3) had a double-double. Robert Covington (19/5/0) dropped a team-high for the Sixers.

Nuggets (28-33) 110, Bucks (26-33) 98

Nikola Jokic (13/14/10) added another triple-double to his growing collection as Danilo Gallinari (22/5/1) led the Nuggets in the scoring column. Khris Middleton (21/5/5) had his best game for Milwaukee since returning from injury.

Pistons (29-32) 86, Pelicans (24-37) 109

Anthony Davis (33/14/3) led the Pelicans to their first win since acquiring DeMarcus Cousins, but the big man didn't play as he was suspended. Jon Leur (22/7/1) was 11-23 for the Pistons.

Cavaliers (41-18) 99, Celtics (39-22) 103

Isaiah Thomas (31/2/5) returned to his best form to down the defending champions. Jae Crowder's (17/10/2) double-double was big for Boston. LeBron James (28/13/10) and Kyrie Irving (28/2/1) tied the team-high for the Cavs.

Pacers (31-30) 99, Spurs (46-13) 100

Kawhi Leonard (31/10/2) was the dominant force for San Antonio once again as they were pushed all the way by the Indiana Pacers. Paul George (22/6/2) had a team-high for the Eastern Conference franchise.

Timberwolves (25-36) 107, Jazz (37-24) 80

Andrew Wiggins (20/2/1) and Karl-Anthony Towns (21/15/3) came up big for the Timberwolves in this crushing victory. Dante Exum (15/1/3) was one of only three Jazz players to hit double figures.

Rockets (43-19) 122, Clippers (36-24) 103

James Harden (26/3/9) and Ryan Anderson (23/7/2) found their shooting form as the Rockets breezed past the Clippers. Blake Griffin (17/4/5) had a team-high for L.A. - the manner of defeat should worry fans.

Nets (10-49) 109, Kings (25-36) 100

Brook Lopez (24/8/0) led the Brooklyn Nets to a surprise victory in California. Buddy Hield (16/1/0) was the highest scorer for Sac. The loss shows how much work there is to do to turn the franchise around. 

