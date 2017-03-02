Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Claudio Bravo.

Claudio Bravo records embarrassing statistic after 25 games for Man City

Manchester City thrashed Huddlesfield Town 5-1 in their FA Cup replay on Wednesday but only after yet another howler from goalkeeper Claudio Bravo.

With seven minutes played, Harry Bunn found space inside the 18-yard box to fire the ball between Bravo's legs and give the away side a very unlikely lead.

It should have been a relatively easy stop for the 33-year-old Chilean but, much like he has been all season, he was too slow to react.

Luckily for him, Leroy Sane levelled the scores on the half-hour mark before a Sergio Aguero penalty put City 2-1 ahead.

Pablo Zabaleta then added a third just before half-time to put the game to bed, with Aguero later scoring a second and Kelechi Iheanacho making it five in second-half stoppage time.

Despite Bravo's error, which wasn't his first this season, Pep Guardiola described the Chile international as "amazing" after the game.

"Ask the fans, please. The performance from Claudio was amazing," he said, per the Daily Mail. "He helped us in the build-up and reads which men are free. He gives us the continuity to play.

"I'm not here to judge the fans. He's strong enough. He's one of the best. This year he was nominated as one of the top five goalkeepers in the world.

"The people cannot imagine how a goalkeeper is. I am delighted with him. I know I can count on him, with his behaviour when he is playing and now when he is not playing.

"I just congratulated him on how he played at Huddersfield and how he played today. I'm pretty sure he's coming back."

Bravo was jeered by the home support at the Etihad for his mistake, though he later joked with them by holding his hand up to his ear as if to say 'I can't hear you'.

City fans have every right to be frustrated with the veteran shot-stopper, though, after an embarrassing statistic emerged from the Huddlesfield game.

Again according to the Daily Mail, Bravo has been beaten by the first shot on target in 13 of his 25 games for City this season - a ratio of 0.52.

Just to reiterate, in over half of Bravo's games in Manchester, it's taken just one shot on target to beat him. Now that's what you call a liability.

It would seem even Guardiola has noticed Bravo is conceding too many easy goals having replaced him as No.1 with Willy Caballero, who is 35.

What's certain is if Guardiola wants to win the Premier League with City, he'll need to splash out and buy a new-and-improved goalkeeper in the summer.

