Video: Freak incident cruelly denies Lucas Moura scoring with an open goal

French champions Paris Saint-Germain were given a tough run-out in the French Cup's round of last 16 against Ligue 2 side Chamois Niortais on Wednesday night.

In torrential conditions, late goals from Javier Pastore and Edinson Cavani eventually proved enough to avoid a potentially big upset.

Manager Unai Emery made eight changes to his starting XI but even though the likes of Julian Draxler and Blaise Matuidi played, PSG found Niort tough to breakdown and required their big guns to come off the bench to bail them out.

Pastore was one of the substitutes Emery brought on and he opened the scoring by converting Christopher Nkunku's cross with a sliding finish.

With the rain continuing to pour down at the Stade René Gaillard, Niort continued to push men forward in the search for an equaliser.

The score remained 1-0 as the clock ticked into stoppage time so the hosts threw everyone forward - including the goalkeeper Arthur Desmas - when they won a corner.

However, they were unable to force a goal and with Desmas out of position, PSG launched a quick counter attack and Lucas Moura found himself with the ball deep in Niort's half.

An open goal laid ahead and Moura must have thought he had scored as soon as his low strike left his boot.

But the Brazilian was cruelly denied because the ball literally got stuck in the mud inches away from the line. Watch the video below if you don't believe us!

Once it became clear the ball wasn't going to reach the goal, Niort's defence reacted quickest and managed to clear the immediate danger.

How's that for bad luck?

It's the sort of stuff you expect to see at a Sunday league game, not during a last 16 tie of a professional cup!

The conditions look ridiculous and you have got to question whether the game should have even been played.

PSG did grab a second, though, just a few minutes later when Cavani met Pastore's cross to secure the victory.

Emery's men return to Ligue 1 action with a home clash against Nancy on Saturday before they make the trip to Barcelona for the second leg of their Champions League tie next Wednesday.

