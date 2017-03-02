Zlatan names his one big demand to remain at Manchester United

There's a good chance that Zlatan Ibrahimovic could remain at Manchester United, though they'll have to meet his demands.

The 35-year-old signed a one-year deal over the summer with the option of extending his £300,000-per-week deal for another season.

And the good news is that he is loving life at United so far, and is ready to commit his future for an extended stay, though he is driving a hard bargain to ensure that happens.

Article continues below

According to a report in the Daily Mirror, the striker wants a two-year extension on his current deal, which would see him remain at Old Trafford until he is 37.

His advisors are apparently pushing for an improved deal on the one that is already on the table, and judging on current evidence they would be smart to take it.

Article continues below

The former PSG man has been huge for United this season, scoring 26 goals across all competitions and playing a huge part in helping the side life the EFL Cup last weekend.

Anyone who had concerns that he wouldn't be able to perform in the Premier League given his age have been silenced as stats have shown that he is only getting better with age if anything.

United covered themselves for the potential possibility of him not being able to cut it in England, but he has shown them they had no reason to fear and he is now in a strong position to bargain for what he wants.

With lucrative offers from China and the USA on the table, he will have his choice of destinations, though his agent Mino Raiola has been cautious not to comment on his future.

Manager Jose Mourinho has already urged fans to play their part in making sure he stays, so it would benefit the club to give the man what he wants.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms