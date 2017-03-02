The world's number three golfer Rory McIlroy has been the subject of a fervent media storm after playing an 18-hole round with controversial United States President Donald Trump in Florida last week.

McIlroy has been out of action since January due to a fractured rib, but will return to the tour on Thursday at the WGC-Mexico Championship.

The Northern Irishman has a chance to reclaim the number one spot in the world in Mexico, but some experienced campaigners within the golfing fraternity are concerned that golfing with Trump is not the ideal preparation for his return to competition.

Article continues below

The reaction to McIlroy's latest choice of partner has been substantial, with former Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley becoming the latest to air his views on the matter.

McGinley expressed his concern over McIlroy's mental state and questioned where his focus lies, especially in the build-up to The Masters next month.

Article continues below

"He has walked into a storm - of course it's a worry," said McGinley. "In preparation for The Masters this is not a noise you really want to have.

“Rory got involved with the debate about the Olympics on the day before The Open last year – and it affected his performance.

"You look at what Tiger Woods did in his career. He was just focused on winning golf tournaments. I want to see Rory focusing on his golf the next four or five weeks and then getting down to making history."

However, McIlroy sternly defended his actions, claiming: “I’m sorry if I p***ed people off but I felt I was in a position where I couldn’t really do anything but say yes.

“I just wanted to have an experience that I might not ever get again – playing golf with a sitting President.

“It’s not as if we discussed foreign policy – we talked golf all day. Respect the office [of President], even if you don’t respect the guy that’s in it.”

McIlroy is yet to don the famous green jacket at Augusta. The 27-year-old came agonisingly close in 2011, but a final round capitulation saw golf's ultimate prize snatched from his grip.

This year, he will surely be desperate to finish the job and complete his career Grand Slam.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms