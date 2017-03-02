Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

In partnership with Golfing World Golfing World

Golf

McIlroy will return to action in Mexico this week..

Rory McIlroy questioned for playing golf with Donald Trump

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The world's number three golfer Rory McIlroy has been the subject of a fervent media storm after playing an 18-hole round with controversial United States President Donald Trump in Florida last week.

McIlroy has been out of action since January due to a fractured rib, but will return to the tour on Thursday at the WGC-Mexico Championship.

The Northern Irishman has a chance to reclaim the number one spot in the world in Mexico, but some experienced campaigners within the golfing fraternity are concerned that golfing with Trump is not the ideal preparation for his return to competition.

Article continues below

The reaction to McIlroy's latest choice of partner has been substantial, with former Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley becoming the latest to air his views on the matter.

McGinley expressed his concern over McIlroy's mental state and questioned where his focus lies, especially in the build-up to The Masters next month. 

Article continues below

Trending Stories

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

The Jamaal Charles tweet current Chiefs RB sent 5 minutes after he was released

The Jamaal Charles tweet current Chiefs RB sent 5 minutes after he was released

The surprising fact about that security guard Reigns Speared on RAW

The surprising fact about that security guard Reigns Speared on RAW

Ex-WWE favourite, Wade Bennett, just gave himself a perfect new character name

Ex-WWE favourite, Wade Bennett, just gave himself a perfect new character name

Video: Freak incident cruelly denies Lucas Moura scoring with an open goal

Video: Freak incident cruelly denies Lucas Moura scoring with an open goal

Gareth Bale explains red card incident with Jonathan Viera

Gareth Bale explains red card incident with Jonathan Viera

"He has walked into a storm - of course it's a worry," said McGinley. "In preparation for The Masters this is not a noise you really want to have.

“Rory got involved with the debate about the Olympics on the day before The Open last year – and it affected his performance.

"You look at what Tiger Woods did in his career. He was just focused on winning golf tournaments. I want to see Rory focusing on his golf the next four or five weeks and then getting down to making history."

However, McIlroy sternly defended his actions, claiming: “I’m sorry if I p***ed people off but I felt I was in a position where I couldn’t really do anything but say yes.

World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship - Preview Day 3

“I just wanted to have an experience that I might not ever get again – playing golf with a sitting President.

“It’s not as if we discussed foreign policy – we talked golf all day. Respect the office [of President], even if you don’t respect the guy that’s in it.”

McIlroy is yet to don the famous green jacket at Augusta. The 27-year-old came agonisingly close in 2011, but a final round capitulation saw golf's ultimate prize snatched from his grip.

This year, he will surely be desperate to finish the job and complete his career Grand Slam.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
PGA Tour
Tiger Woods
Golf
US Open Golf
PGA Championships
Rory McIlroy
Phil Mickleson
Ryder Cup

Trending Stories

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

The Jamaal Charles tweet current Chiefs RB sent 5 minutes after he was released

The Jamaal Charles tweet current Chiefs RB sent 5 minutes after he was released

The surprising fact about that security guard Reigns Speared on RAW

The surprising fact about that security guard Reigns Speared on RAW

Ex-WWE favourite, Wade Bennett, just gave himself a perfect new character name

Ex-WWE favourite, Wade Bennett, just gave himself a perfect new character name

Video: Freak incident cruelly denies Lucas Moura scoring with an open goal

Video: Freak incident cruelly denies Lucas Moura scoring with an open goal

Gareth Bale explains red card incident with Jonathan Viera

Gareth Bale explains red card incident with Jonathan Viera

New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

Watch: NFL players try to make each other laugh with really bad jokes

Watch: NFL players try to make each other laugh with really bad jokes

WATCH: WWE’s referees did something hilarious when RAW went off air

WATCH: WWE’s referees did something hilarious when RAW went off air

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again