Gareth Bale did not agree with referee David Fernandez Borbalan’s decision to send him off in Real Madrid’s 3-3 draw with Las Palmas last night.

The Welshman was cautioned twice for offences that happened just seconds apart. Bale first tripped Jonathan Viera and, when they came together, then pushed the Las Palmas player to the floor.

But the Madrid winger believes it was harsh.

“I don't believe that it was deserving of a red card,” the 27-year-old told Real Madrid TV. “I was shown the yellow for the foul, I was then pushed and I just pushed him back.”

Bale’s upset but his retaliation was over the top. And, with the referee just metres away, he was never going to escape unpunished.

It’s a refereeing decision that went against Madrid after they were awarded a controversial penalty last weekend’s comeback win over Villarreal.

Pique's tweet

There have been plenty of refereeing errors this season, some of which have helped Los Blancos, and Gerard Pique couldn’t help but react to the decision that led to Cristiano Ronaldo’s equaliser on Sunday.

“Against the same teams. 8 points (swing). Those clips are from the Madrid press, if you doubted,” the Barcelona defender tweeted, referencing previous decisions that have gone Madrid’s way.

Ramos responded

Cue a response from Sergio Ramos. The centre-back, Pique’s Spain teammate, didn’t hold back.

“I would be surprised if it would be [Lionel] Messi [to write the tweet],” Ramos said, via ESPN FC.

“We already know about Pique's world, where everything's a plot against him.

“The referees have a difficult job, we have to try and make them more comfortable. Referees sometimes give you and others take away, but you have to be prepared for everything.”

Ramos aimed another dig at Pique after Las Palmas draw

And Ramos aimed another dig at Pique after last night’s game by saying that Madrid’s players wouldn’t complain about Bale’s sending off on Twitter.

"We are not going to enter into any controversy," Ramos said, per Goal.

"We said that we will not talk about the referees nor will we put a tweet.

"As I said the other day, sometimes they give [for] you and others take it away."

One moment. We’re just off to fill up on the popcorn.

