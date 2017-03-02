Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Leroy Sane.

Leroy Sane slammed for actions towards the referee after goal vs Huddersfield

Leroy Sane finally appears to be coming into his own at Manchester City.

The 21-year-old made a slow start to life under Pep Guardiola following his £37 million move from Schalke 04, with Raheem Sterling and Jesus Navas both above him in the pecking order.

But he's recently become a regular at the Etihad having started seven of the last eight games in all competitions.

It's in the goalscoring department where Sane has improved most over the last few months, having scored four goals and made one assist so far in 2017.

And he was at it again during Wednesday night's FA Cup replay against Huddersfield Town, where he scored City's first in a 5-1 thrashing.

After going 1-0 down to Harry Bunn's shock opener, Sane came up with the goods on the half-hour mark by tapping home from Raheem Sterling's cross.

From there, Sergio Aguero scored twice, Pablo Zabaleta grabbed a rare goal and Kelechi Iheancho added a fifth late on.

However, while Sane was credited with sparking the comeback, it was his actions after scoring that drew the most attention.

Manchester City v Huddersfield Town - The Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round Replay

In the highlights video below at 4:50, the youngster grabbed the ball out of the net, ran up to the referee and waved three fingers in his face.

Sane was referencing the fact City arguably should have had three penalties through handballs before he scored. Check it out.

Sane can count himself a very lucky boy. While some portion of football fans loved his protest towards the referee, most others felt he could - and should - have been punished.

SOME LOVED IT...

MOST DIDN'T...

Why on earth didn't the referee book Sane? It was quite clearly dissent and such behaviour would usually warrant a yellow card.

Perhaps it was Zabaleta's actions that saved him from going into the book. In the video, the Argentine can be seen dragging his teammate back to their own half.

Sane's frustration was understandable, of course, but to remonstrate with the referee right in front of his face was not only reckless, but disrespectful.

