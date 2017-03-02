Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Boxing

David Haye will look to let his fists do the talking come Saturday evening..

David Haye refuses to apologise to Tony Bellew for press conference rant

David Haye has refused to apologise to fans of Tony Bellew after a rant at a press conference in the build-up to their massive bout at London's O2 Arena this weekend.

The verbal back and forth between the two fighters in recent weeks has been brutal, and it seems that Bellew may just have got the better of the pre-fight mind games after Haye admitted that the Liverpudlian had got under his skin.

Such a fact was clear to see when Haye branded Bellew's supporters "f****** retards" in a scathing attack on his opponent's fan base.

It is not hard to see that these two genuinely despise each other, and Haye's refusal to apologise for his expletive-laden jibe comes as no surprise.

He said: "I'm not apologising for anything. I've said and done stupid s*** in my time, I say what I say at the time.

"Tony Bellew has a knack for getting to people. Credit to him, most of the time I can laugh it off but he's a professional annoying human being and credit to him for getting me to respond like that, it takes a prize prick to do that."

Haye added: "I heard it (the racist abuse), it was there. I don't think they realise he's (Bellew) half-black himself, that's how moronic they are. We'll silence those idiots on Saturday night."

Haye pulled no punches in his criticism of Bellew and his fans and is undoubtedly eager to get into the ring and let his fists do the talking. 

David Haye vs Tony Bellew Media Work Out

The fight has clearly captured the imagination of the British boxing public and all eyes will be on the O2 when all the talking finally comes to an end

Haye goes into the highly anticipated fight as the favourite.

With Bellew having never fought as a heavyweight, many are expecting Haye's power to overwhelm Bellew, who will need to use all of his skill to come out on top.

If the fight itself is anywhere near as vicious as the verbal battle, then we are in for a titanic, unforgiving bout.

