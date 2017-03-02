Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Neymar.

Neymar ruins Gerard Pique in Barcelona training with outrageous piece of skill

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Barcelona were back to their rampant best against La Liga strugglers Gijon on Wednesday night.

Goals from Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar secured a comfortable 6-1 win to put the Catalans top of La Liga and above Real Madrid.

Los Blancos - who have a game in hand - dropped two points against Las Palmas on the same night, with Gareth Bale sent off during a 3-3 draw at the Bernabeu.

Article continues below

Luckily for him, Cristiano Ronaldo stepped up with a four-minute brace late on to salvage a point.

Just 13 games remain of the La Liga season, with Barcelona picking up form at the right time to try to defend their crown following the recent 4-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

The Jamaal Charles tweet current Chiefs RB sent 5 minutes after he was released

The Jamaal Charles tweet current Chiefs RB sent 5 minutes after he was released

The surprising fact about that security guard Reigns Speared on RAW

The surprising fact about that security guard Reigns Speared on RAW

Ex-WWE favourite, Wade Bennett, just gave himself a perfect new character name

Ex-WWE favourite, Wade Bennett, just gave himself a perfect new character name

Video: Freak incident cruelly denies Lucas Moura scoring with an open goal

Video: Freak incident cruelly denies Lucas Moura scoring with an open goal

Gareth Bale explains red card incident with Jonathan Viera

Gareth Bale explains red card incident with Jonathan Viera

Consecutive league victories over Leganes, Atletico Madrid and Gijon have given them impetus and reason to believe they can once again pip Real to title glory.

Much will ultimately depend on how they deal with knowing Luis Enrique will step down as manager at the end of the season, after the Spaniard announced his decision on Wednesday.

Whether his confirmed departure will lift or lower spirits at the Camp Nou remains to be seen.

FBL-ESP-LIGA-BARCELONA-SPORTING

Barcelona take on Celta Vigo on Saturday before next week's Champions League last 16 second leg against PSG at home, so it was back to the training ground on Thursday morning.

And if any of the players needed a reason to smile, Neymar provided it.

In the video below, brought to our attention by 101 Great Goals, the Brazilian pulled off an outrageous nutmeg on Gerard Pique using a ridiculous piece of skill.

NEYMAR RUINS PIQUE

Pure filth. It's no wonder Neymar was in a flambuoyant mood on Thursday following his goal and assist against Gijon the night before.

With 65 minutes played, the 25-year-old found the top-right corner with a sublime free-kick from just outside the 18-yard box.

Incredibly, the goal was Neymar's first in the league at home all season.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
La Liga
Gerard Pique
Football

Trending Stories

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

The Jamaal Charles tweet current Chiefs RB sent 5 minutes after he was released

The Jamaal Charles tweet current Chiefs RB sent 5 minutes after he was released

The surprising fact about that security guard Reigns Speared on RAW

The surprising fact about that security guard Reigns Speared on RAW

Ex-WWE favourite, Wade Bennett, just gave himself a perfect new character name

Ex-WWE favourite, Wade Bennett, just gave himself a perfect new character name

Video: Freak incident cruelly denies Lucas Moura scoring with an open goal

Video: Freak incident cruelly denies Lucas Moura scoring with an open goal

Gareth Bale explains red card incident with Jonathan Viera

Gareth Bale explains red card incident with Jonathan Viera

New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

Watch: NFL players try to make each other laugh with really bad jokes

Watch: NFL players try to make each other laugh with really bad jokes

WATCH: WWE’s referees did something hilarious when RAW went off air

WATCH: WWE’s referees did something hilarious when RAW went off air

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again