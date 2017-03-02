Barcelona were back to their rampant best against La Liga strugglers Gijon on Wednesday night.

Goals from Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar secured a comfortable 6-1 win to put the Catalans top of La Liga and above Real Madrid.

Los Blancos - who have a game in hand - dropped two points against Las Palmas on the same night, with Gareth Bale sent off during a 3-3 draw at the Bernabeu.

Luckily for him, Cristiano Ronaldo stepped up with a four-minute brace late on to salvage a point.

Just 13 games remain of the La Liga season, with Barcelona picking up form at the right time to try to defend their crown following the recent 4-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

Consecutive league victories over Leganes, Atletico Madrid and Gijon have given them impetus and reason to believe they can once again pip Real to title glory.

Much will ultimately depend on how they deal with knowing Luis Enrique will step down as manager at the end of the season, after the Spaniard announced his decision on Wednesday.

Whether his confirmed departure will lift or lower spirits at the Camp Nou remains to be seen.

Barcelona take on Celta Vigo on Saturday before next week's Champions League last 16 second leg against PSG at home, so it was back to the training ground on Thursday morning.

And if any of the players needed a reason to smile, Neymar provided it.

In the video below, brought to our attention by 101 Great Goals, the Brazilian pulled off an outrageous nutmeg on Gerard Pique using a ridiculous piece of skill.

NEYMAR RUINS PIQUE

Pure filth. It's no wonder Neymar was in a flambuoyant mood on Thursday following his goal and assist against Gijon the night before.

With 65 minutes played, the 25-year-old found the top-right corner with a sublime free-kick from just outside the 18-yard box.

Incredibly, the goal was Neymar's first in the league at home all season.

