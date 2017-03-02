Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

David Haye has had another go at Tony Bellew's fans..

David Haye takes yet another offensive jab at Tony Bellew's fans

David Haye has ramped up the already palpable tension ahead of his bout with Tony Bellew after yet another derogatory rant aimed at his opponent's fan base.

Haye, who is already staring in the face of a hefty fine for refusing to apologise for earlier branding Bellew's following as "f***** retards", unleashed a flurry of scathing remarks against Bellew and his fans.

After claiming to have been the subject of racist abuse at Monday's press conference, Haye took aim at the opposing fans once again after his practice on Thursday.

He said: "They are morons. I don't want to spend much more time focusing on them.

"Get them to bet all of their dole money on Tony Bellew to win the fight, if they are so confident.

"Hopefully they will lose all of the money they get off the government."

Haye's insinuation that Bellew's fan base is made up of a bunch of unemployed "morons" will not go down well, and could see the temperature of the already hot water he finds himself in doubled.

This is the latest installment in what has been a vicious and unrelenting verbal battle between the two fighters in the build-up to their titanic bout at London's O2 arena on Saturday. 

David Haye vs Tony Bellew Press Conference

Both fighters, along with the British boxing public, are desperate now for the physical blows after being inundated with news of verbal jabs for weeks.

These two are not fond of each other, that is clear for all to see, and anticipation for this fight has reached monumental levels.

All eyes will undoubtedly be fixated on the O2 come Saturday evening.

