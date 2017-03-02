Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Dembele.

Moussa Dembele’s goal from Inverness kick-off sums up state of Scottish football

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Even the most ardent fan of the Scottish Premier League would concede that standards have deteriorated over the past 10 years.

Scotland was once famous for producing players with incredible talent - Kenny Dalglish, Denis Law, Billy Bremner, Graeme Souness, Archie Gemmill, Alan Hansen, the list goes on and on - but, for whatever reason, it simply doesn’t happen these days.

The SPL has clearly suffered because of a lack of homegrown talent and that, in turn, has harmed the quality and reputation of the league. High-profile players no longer want to sign for Celtic or Rangers and who can blame them?

Article continues below

Sure, both teams still have a few talented players, but gone are the days when the likes of Henrik Larsson and Paul Gascoigne were entertaining the crowds north of the border.

The Old Firm used to be an unmissable fixture for football fans outside of Scotland, but even that isn’t the case in the current era.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

The Jamaal Charles tweet current Chiefs RB sent 5 minutes after he was released

The Jamaal Charles tweet current Chiefs RB sent 5 minutes after he was released

The surprising fact about that security guard Reigns Speared on RAW

The surprising fact about that security guard Reigns Speared on RAW

Ex-WWE favourite, Wade Bennett, just gave himself a perfect new character name

Ex-WWE favourite, Wade Bennett, just gave himself a perfect new character name

Video: Freak incident cruelly denies Lucas Moura scoring with an open goal

Video: Freak incident cruelly denies Lucas Moura scoring with an open goal

Gareth Bale explains red card incident with Jonathan Viera

Gareth Bale explains red card incident with Jonathan Viera

Dembele is too good for the SPL

It’s hard to imagine Moussa Dembele sticking around for too long.

The 20-year-old has scored goals for fun in Scotland’s top league since joining Celtic from Fulham last summer.

Celtic v Motherwell - Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership

In 43 matches in all competitions this season, Dembele has already bagged himself an impressive 31 goals.

He took his tally to above 30 for the current campaign with a second-half brace against Inverness Caledonian Thistle on Wednesday evening.

Dembele's goal sums up Scottish football

And if one goal summed up the current state of Scottish football, then it was surely Dembele’s first of the night.

The France Under-21 international scored just 11 seconds after the restart from Inverness’s own kick-off.

Dembele appeared to sense he’d have a chance to score; he was poised on the half-way line ready to put pressure on his opponents.

p1ba7bc6ccu10t8f1i037o91ca69.jpg

The in-form striker almost intercepted the ball after only four seconds following a slack pass by an Inverness player.

p1ba7bcfqspv91ik2t813241ktnb.jpg

The ball found its way to Inverness centre-back Gary Warren, whose back pass was horribly dealt with by goalkeeper Owain Fon Williams.

p1ba7bcsrb12j1ne0hp010k21730d.jpg

Dembele couldn’t believe his luck and produced a brilliantly composed finish, making Fon Williams look foolish by lifting the ball after his head in the process.

Watch it here...

Celtic go 27 points(!) clear

Celtic won the match 4-0 to extend their lead at the top of the SPL table to 27 points.

St Johnstone v Celtic - Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership

Yep, 27 points.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Celtic FC
Football
Scotland Football

Trending Stories

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

The Jamaal Charles tweet current Chiefs RB sent 5 minutes after he was released

The Jamaal Charles tweet current Chiefs RB sent 5 minutes after he was released

The surprising fact about that security guard Reigns Speared on RAW

The surprising fact about that security guard Reigns Speared on RAW

Ex-WWE favourite, Wade Bennett, just gave himself a perfect new character name

Ex-WWE favourite, Wade Bennett, just gave himself a perfect new character name

Video: Freak incident cruelly denies Lucas Moura scoring with an open goal

Video: Freak incident cruelly denies Lucas Moura scoring with an open goal

Gareth Bale explains red card incident with Jonathan Viera

Gareth Bale explains red card incident with Jonathan Viera

New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

Watch: NFL players try to make each other laugh with really bad jokes

Watch: NFL players try to make each other laugh with really bad jokes

WATCH: WWE’s referees did something hilarious when RAW went off air

WATCH: WWE’s referees did something hilarious when RAW went off air

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again