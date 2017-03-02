Even the most ardent fan of the Scottish Premier League would concede that standards have deteriorated over the past 10 years.

Scotland was once famous for producing players with incredible talent - Kenny Dalglish, Denis Law, Billy Bremner, Graeme Souness, Archie Gemmill, Alan Hansen, the list goes on and on - but, for whatever reason, it simply doesn’t happen these days.

The SPL has clearly suffered because of a lack of homegrown talent and that, in turn, has harmed the quality and reputation of the league. High-profile players no longer want to sign for Celtic or Rangers and who can blame them?

Sure, both teams still have a few talented players, but gone are the days when the likes of Henrik Larsson and Paul Gascoigne were entertaining the crowds north of the border.

The Old Firm used to be an unmissable fixture for football fans outside of Scotland, but even that isn’t the case in the current era.

Dembele is too good for the SPL

It’s hard to imagine Moussa Dembele sticking around for too long.

The 20-year-old has scored goals for fun in Scotland’s top league since joining Celtic from Fulham last summer.

In 43 matches in all competitions this season, Dembele has already bagged himself an impressive 31 goals.

He took his tally to above 30 for the current campaign with a second-half brace against Inverness Caledonian Thistle on Wednesday evening.

Dembele's goal sums up Scottish football

And if one goal summed up the current state of Scottish football, then it was surely Dembele’s first of the night.

The France Under-21 international scored just 11 seconds after the restart from Inverness’s own kick-off.

Dembele appeared to sense he’d have a chance to score; he was poised on the half-way line ready to put pressure on his opponents.

The in-form striker almost intercepted the ball after only four seconds following a slack pass by an Inverness player.

The ball found its way to Inverness centre-back Gary Warren, whose back pass was horribly dealt with by goalkeeper Owain Fon Williams.

Dembele couldn’t believe his luck and produced a brilliantly composed finish, making Fon Williams look foolish by lifting the ball after his head in the process.

Celtic go 27 points(!) clear

Celtic won the match 4-0 to extend their lead at the top of the SPL table to 27 points.

Yep, 27 points.

