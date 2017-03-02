Social media has been a flurry of activity after UFC controversially announced that current middleweight champion Michael Bisping will be defending his title against the returning former welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre (GSP).

GSP is returning to the sport after taking a four-year sabbatical and steps right into the biggest fight of his career.

The Canadian's history is astonishing to say the least. He had just completed his ninth consecutive welterweight title defence, before vacating his title in 2013 with a career MMA record of 25-2.

Article continues below

St-Pierre is considered one of the greatest MMA fighter of all time and his return to action has been highly anticipated.

The fact that he will return against Bisping has only served to ramp up the hype surrounding his return.

Article continues below

However, UFC's decision has raised many an eyebrow, with many feeling that Yoel Romero, currently ranked the number one contender in the middleweight class, was more deserving of a shot at the 185-pound title than St-Pierre, who has never fought in the middleweight division.

Many fans, as well as the man himself, are of the opinion that Romero has done much more to earn a shot at Bisping and has been robbed of his chance to become champion, and they have a point too.

It is impossible to ignore the fact that St-Pierre has been out of action for four years, has had substantial knee surgery in that time, and is a rookie at the middleweight level.

Romero, on the other hand, is a proven entity having never lost a UFC bout at this level (8-0), and has had seven massive fights in the time that GSP has been away.

GSP has a lot to prove in order to justify UFC's decision to give him a swing at Bisping.

Bisping has come under increasing criticism for choosing to fight GSP over Romero, with many fans branding him a "paper champion", chasing easy pay days rather than taking on his real challengers like Romero.

However, Bisping has hit back, pointing to the incredible record of GSP stating: “I know there’s people out there who are going to criticize this,” Bisping said about the fight on “UFC Tonight”.

“Saying that I should fight the No. 1 contender, guys like Yoel Romero, and they’re absolutely right but I’ll put this question to you right now. If you are Yoel Romero or Luke Rockhold or ‘Jacare’ [Souza] or any of these guys, if you were offered a fight with GSP, I know for a fact that you’re going to take that fight so why shouldn’t I do the same?

“I deserve this payday. I deserve this fight. Not only to do with the payday, I want this fight for my legacy. I’ve beat Dan Henderson. I’ve beat Anderson Silva. Georges St-Pierre is also another legend that I want to add to my resume.”

Whatever the reason behind this decision, Romero has a right to feel frustrated, but is certain that he will get his chance at the middleweight title responding to the decision on twitter.

When his chance does come his way, he will undoubtedly be raring to go.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms