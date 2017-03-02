Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

UFC

Georges St Pierre will make his return to the Octagon against Michael Bisping..

UFC fans are not happy with Georges St-Pierre vs Michael Bisping

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Social media has been a flurry of activity after UFC controversially announced that current middleweight champion Michael Bisping will be defending his title against the returning former welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre (GSP).

GSP is returning to the sport after taking a four-year sabbatical and steps right into the biggest fight of his career.

The Canadian's history is astonishing to say the least. He had just completed his ninth consecutive welterweight title defence, before vacating his title in 2013 with a career MMA record of 25-2.

Article continues below

St-Pierre is considered one of the greatest MMA fighter of all time and his return to action has been highly anticipated.

The fact that he will return against Bisping has only served to ramp up the hype surrounding his return.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

The Jamaal Charles tweet current Chiefs RB sent 5 minutes after he was released

The Jamaal Charles tweet current Chiefs RB sent 5 minutes after he was released

The surprising fact about that security guard Reigns Speared on RAW

The surprising fact about that security guard Reigns Speared on RAW

Ex-WWE favourite, Wade Bennett, just gave himself a perfect new character name

Ex-WWE favourite, Wade Bennett, just gave himself a perfect new character name

Video: Freak incident cruelly denies Lucas Moura scoring with an open goal

Video: Freak incident cruelly denies Lucas Moura scoring with an open goal

Gareth Bale explains red card incident with Jonathan Viera

Gareth Bale explains red card incident with Jonathan Viera

However, UFC's decision has raised many an eyebrow, with many feeling that Yoel Romero, currently ranked the number one contender in the middleweight class, was more deserving of a shot at the 185-pound title than St-Pierre, who has never fought in the middleweight division.

Many fans, as well as the man himself, are of the opinion that Romero has done much more to earn a shot at Bisping and has been robbed of his chance to become champion, and they have a point too.

It is impossible to ignore the fact that St-Pierre has been out of action for four years, has had substantial knee surgery in that time, and is a rookie at the middleweight level.

BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-CINEMA-RETUEN OF XANDER CAGE

Romero, on the other hand, is a proven entity having never lost a UFC bout at this level (8-0), and has had seven massive fights in the time that GSP has been away.

GSP has a lot to prove in order to justify UFC's decision to give him a swing at Bisping.

Bisping has come under increasing criticism for choosing to fight GSP over Romero, with many fans branding him a "paper champion", chasing easy pay days rather than taking on his real challengers like Romero.

However, Bisping has hit back, pointing to the incredible record of GSP stating: “I know there’s people out there who are going to criticize this,” Bisping said about the fight on “UFC Tonight”.

“Saying that I should fight the No. 1 contender, guys like Yoel Romero, and they’re absolutely right but I’ll put this question to you right now. If you are Yoel Romero or Luke Rockhold or ‘Jacare’ [Souza] or any of these guys, if you were offered a fight with GSP, I know for a fact that you’re going to take that fight so why shouldn’t I do the same?

“I deserve this payday. I deserve this fight. Not only to do with the payday, I want this fight for my legacy. I’ve beat Dan Henderson. I’ve beat Anderson Silva. Georges St-Pierre is also another legend that I want to add to my resume.”

Whatever the reason behind this decision, Romero has a right to feel frustrated, but is certain that he will get his chance at the middleweight title responding to the decision on twitter.

When his chance does come his way, he will undoubtedly be raring to go.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
UFC
Nate Diaz
Georges St-Pierre
Dana White
Michael Bisping
Jose Aldo

Trending Stories

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

The Jamaal Charles tweet current Chiefs RB sent 5 minutes after he was released

The Jamaal Charles tweet current Chiefs RB sent 5 minutes after he was released

The surprising fact about that security guard Reigns Speared on RAW

The surprising fact about that security guard Reigns Speared on RAW

Ex-WWE favourite, Wade Bennett, just gave himself a perfect new character name

Ex-WWE favourite, Wade Bennett, just gave himself a perfect new character name

Video: Freak incident cruelly denies Lucas Moura scoring with an open goal

Video: Freak incident cruelly denies Lucas Moura scoring with an open goal

Gareth Bale explains red card incident with Jonathan Viera

Gareth Bale explains red card incident with Jonathan Viera

New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

Watch: NFL players try to make each other laugh with really bad jokes

Watch: NFL players try to make each other laugh with really bad jokes

WATCH: WWE’s referees did something hilarious when RAW went off air

WATCH: WWE’s referees did something hilarious when RAW went off air

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - UFC Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again