Tuesday night saw the Eastern Conference's top two franchises go head-to-head in a battle that whets the appetite ahead of a potential conference finals series.

LeBron James and his stacked Cleveland Cavaliers team travelled to TD Garden to face the Boston Celtics and their All-Star point guard Isaiah Thomas.

In a mammoth game that went down to the wire, the Celtics were victorious 103-99. The game featured 24 lead changes and went down to the wire, Deron Williams missed a wide open three in the clutch that cost the Cavs.

Boston's win brings them one game closer to the summit of the east. They currently sit three back from Cleveland and will be gunning for that first seed to improve their chance of a potential upset over the defending champions in the postseason.

KING TO GODFATHER

Despite the enthralling game, social media was engrossed by something that happened before the opening tip in Beantown.

As always, the players were filmed as they entered the arena, and LeBron caused some commotion on social media as he was seen reading a copy of 'The Godfather.' Maybe he's gunning for a new nickname?

Twitter reacted in a way only Twitter can.

COMPETITION

The King's book choice could not inspire a game-winning performance, and it's clear the Cavs have a task on their hands to hold onto the top spot in their conference.

Boston are breathing down their necks, and the best way of downing LeBron and his 'superteam' is to take away their home comforts.

Of course, Kevin Love is a big loss, but the Celtics will take confidence from their win having lost both encounters at the Quicken Loans Arena.

CHEMISTRY

The game boiled down to one moment. Williams' miss from the left corner compounded a game where he failed to influence the scoreboard - tallying just four points. Despite that, he was a nuisance on defence and put in a lot of work that didn't show up on the box score, finishing with a plus/minus of four.

With so many new players - Kyle Korver, D-Will, Derrick Williams and soon enough Andrew Bogut joining the mix - the Cavs will need some time to figure things out, but the signs are there that they will be ready come the playoffs.

As for Boston, their primary goal for the season will be closing that three-game gap. The final game between the two comes at the start of April and it could go some way to deciding who holds home advantage in the postseason.