How Fernando Torres once provoked a referee into calling him 'a pain in the backside'

There aren't too many other jobs that get the sort of scrutiny and ridicule football referees receive.

Particularly those at the top of the game, there are cameras covering every possible angle of every second of play, which means there is literally nowhere to hide when the man in the middle makes a big blunder.

Of course, the 60,000 people sat in the stands don't make it much easier and the players themselves rarely help the situation either.

Well, one former referee has revealed exactly what it was like to officiate some of the most watched sporting events in the world.

As part of Betfair's 'Back The Whistleblowers' campaign, an unnamed ex-official described one specific incident where he reacted after Fernando Torres had got under his skin.

During one particular Chelsea game in Torres' frustrating three years at Stamford Bridge, the Spanish striker said something to irritate the referee, who couldn't help but nibble.

"On one occasion, Fernando Torres got the better of me, he got into my head, and that was something that very rarely happened," he said, as per The Mirror.

"He said something to me which I didn’t like, so I ended up chasing him along the pitch, something happened elsewhere on the pitch and I missed that so I blew the whistle.

Chelsea v Aston Villa - Premier League

"Using my relationship with Frank Lampard I said to him, ‘Frank he is a pain in the backside’ and Frank said ‘tell me about it, we have him in training every day and he is a pain!’ so that sometimes makes you feel better when it’s not just you that has those feelings."

There must be hundreds of similar incidents like that take place without us ever finding out. After all, referees are human and even those with the thickest skin must find it difficult to block out every piece of abuse they receive.

At least Lampard had some sympathy for the official.

Leeds United v Chelsea - Capital One Cup Quarter-Final

The anonymous official also revealed the understandable desire to defend certain decisions after the final whistle but restrictions prevent them from speaking to the media.

He added: "Sometimes with those decisions, you want to defend yourself after a game.

"You want to put your point across, but its protocol for all referees that you do not speak to media; you aren’t even allowed to be on social media, let alone discuss with the press.

"That’s the time where you would use your referee coach to help you deal with that side of the job."

No wonder Mark Clattenburg is jumping ship to Saudi Arabia at the end of the season!

Topics:
Fernando Torres
Football
Frank Lampard

